Big Eight Conference powerhouse Middleton won its first boys WIAA Division 1 state swim title Saturday at the UW Natatorium in Madison.
Middleton finished with 228 points, with Waukesha South second at 222 and Sun Prairie third at 197.
Sun Prairie’s Ben Weigand set the only state record, winning the 50 freestyle in 20.16, which broke the old mark of 20.44 set in 2010.
WIAA Division 1 state meet
At UW NatatoriumTOP 10 TEAM SCORESMiddleton 228, Waukesha South 222, Sun Prairie 197, Madison West 180, Eau Claire Memorial/North 167, Greenfield 151, Muskego 105, Verona Area 92, Brookfield Central 87, Franklin 79
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY EVENT WINNERS
Diving—Michael Konle (Marquette) 538.90
200 medley relay—Greenfield 1:33.53; 20. Beloit Memorial 1:39.73
200 freestyle—Caleb Blischke (Waukesha) 1:41.3
200 individual medley—Kaiser Neverman (Green Bay Southwest) 1:47.79; 22. Anthony Jacobson (Beloit) 2:00.1
50 freestyle—Ben Wiegand (Sun Prairie) 20.16 (breaks state record of 20.44 set by Matt Friede of Sauk Prairie in 2010); 24. Otto Goebel (Badger) 22.52
100 butterfly—Neverman (Green Bay) 47.74
100 freestyle—Isaac Casey Hrenak (Madison West) 44.97; 10. Ben Saladar (Beloit) 47.14
500 freestyle—Drew Harris (Stevens Point) 4:31.85
200 freestyle relay—Sun Prairie 1:23.22; 9 Badger (Goebel, Evan Langelund, Jackson Biller, Benton Greenberg) 1:28.28
100 backstroke—Ziyad Saleem (Milwaukee King) 49.3; 14. Saladar (Beloit) 53.29
100 breaststroke—Charlie Feller (West) 56.1; 18. Jacobson (Beloit) 1:00.02
400 freestyle relay—Waukesha South 3:05.14; 15. Beloit 3:17.22; 21. Badger 3:18.48