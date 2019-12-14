Middleton High's boys swim team won the Parker Relays title Saturday.

The Big Eight Conference powerhouse finished with 148 points to win the seven-team title. Madison West was second with 128 and Beloit Memorial third with 106. Janesville Parker finished fourth and Janesville Craig seventh.

Parker got third in the 400 medley relay.

"Parker swim had a pretty good day," Parker coach Eric Rhodes said. "We got third in a couple of events against some real good competition."

Parker Relays

TEAM SCORES

Middleton 148, Madison West 128, Beloit Memorial 106, Janesville Parker 104, Hononegah 97, Madison East 88, Janesville Craig 74

RELAY RESULTS

200 freestyle--Middleton 1:29.25; 400 medley--Middleton 3:43.49; 3. Parker (Logan Rogula, Zhander Rowley, Benjamin Rahlf, Riley Wingate) 3:59.03; 800 freestyle--Middleton 7:22.35; 3. Craig (Sam Sarauer, Carson Dooman, Kadin Wojcik, Ben Witt) 8:15.69; 400 medley--West 3:46.42; 3. Parker (Wingate, rowley, Aaron Griffith, Rahlf) 4:09.01

300 backstroke--Middleton 2:42.65; 500 freestyle--West 4:20.87; 300 backstroke--West 3:03.44; 400 freestyle--Middleton 3:18.65; 3. Craig (Sarauer, Wojcik, Witt, Kiel Wolff) 3:43.03; 200 medley--West 1:41.01; 300 butterfly--2:37.99