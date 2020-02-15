Elkhorn Area will be well represented at Friday’s WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving meet.
The Elks finished second Saturday at the Whitefish Bay Sectional meet.
Whitefish Bay won the team title with 392 points, with Elkhorn second at 365.
Elkhorn seniors Hunter Johnson and Lucas Koepke won two individual events and were part of the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Johnson won the 100 butterfly and the 200 freestyle, while Koepke picked up wins in the 50 and 100 freestyle.
Elkhorn’s Willy Pinnow won the 500 freestyle and was also a member of both victorious relay teams.
At the Division 2 Baraboo Sectional, defending state champion Madison Edgewood easily won the team title.
The Crusaders won eight of 11 events and finished with 391 points.
Whitewater’s Jack Mayer won the 50 freestyle and will likely also qualify in the 100 freestyle after finishing second.
At the Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional, Muskego won the team title with the Lake Geneva Badger co-op team finishing second.
Janesville Craig was sixth and Janesville Parker seventh.
No city swimmers advanced to state as additional qualifiers.
Badger won the 200 freestyle relay.
The Division 2 state meet is Friday night at the UW Natatorium in Madison, while the Division 1 meet is Saturday afternoon.
Division 1
Beloit Sectional
TEAM SCORESMuskego 385, Badger co-op 306, Franklin 295, Kenosha Indian Trail 293, Beloit Memorial 237, Janesville Craig 164, Janesville Parker 155, Burlington 150, Milton 115, Kenosha Tremper 69, Kenosha Bradford 56
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS(Sectional winners automatically qualify for state)
Diving—Adam St. John (Fr) 483.55
200 medley relay—Muskego 1:36.7
200 freestyle—Nathan Gupton (Musk) 1:46.51
200 individual medley—Nick Schuster (Musk) 1:58.5
50 freestyle—Travis Craig (Fr) 21.64
100 butterfly—Adam Fisher (Musk) 52.31
100 freestyle—Ben Saladar (BM) 46.87
500 freestyle—Ben Wirch (KIT) 4:45.65
200 freestyle relay—Badger (Otto Geobel, Evan Langeland, Jackson Biller, Benton Greenberg) 1:29.12
100 backstroke—Fish (Musk) 51.10
100 breaststroke—Schuster (Musk) 58.77
400 freestyle relay—Franklin 3:15.05
Division 2
Baraboo Sectional
TEAM SCORESMadison Edgewood 391, Sauk Prairie 286.5, McFarland 265.5, Baraboo 241, Monona Grove 236, DeForest 199, Stoughton 157, Whitewater 125, Jefferson 89, Platteville/Lancaster 80, Fort Atkinson 72
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS(Sectional winners automatically qualify for state)
Diving—Ben Stitgen (ME) 471.15
200 medley relay—Edgewood 1:36.88
200 freestyle—Nate Frucht (ME) 1:43.56
200 individual medley—Truman teDuits (ME) 1:51.3
50 freestyle—Jack Mayer (White) 22.23
100 butterfly—teDuits (ME) 49.86
100 freestyle—Aidan Lohr (Bar) 46.67; 2. Mayer (Wh) 48.73
500 freestyle—Evan Schmidt (St) 4:48.43
200 freestyle relay—Edgewood 1:30.07
100 backstroke—Aidan Lohr (Bar) 49.74
100 breaststroke—Ben Ramminger (DeF) 57.76
400 freestyle—Edgewood 3:14.83
Whitefish Bay Sectional
TEAM SCORESWhitefish Bay 392, Elkhorn 365, Shorewood 269, Whitnall 232, South Milwaukee 172, St. Thomas More 116, Cudahy 107, Brookfield Academy 102, Delavan-Darien 79, St. John’s 78, The Prairie School 75
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS
(Sectional winners automatically qualify for state)
Diving—Nick Garber (WB) 339.8
200 medley relay—Whitefish Bay 1:40.76
200 freestyle—1. Hunter Johnson (elk) 1:43.96; 2. Willy Pinnow (Elk) 1:44.0
200 individual medley—Kyle Griswold (Shore) 2:00.95
50 freestyle—Lucas Koepke (Elk) 21.55
100 butterfly—Johnson (Elk) 52.5
100 freestyle—Koepke (Elk) 47.84
500 freestyle—Pinnow (Elk) 4:48.47
200 freestyle relay—Elkhorn (Koepke, Danny Bush, Johnson, Pinnow) 1:27.0
100 backstroke—Griswold (Shore) 54.15
100 breaststroke—Nick Enea (WB) 1:03.41
400 freestyle relay—Elkhorn (Koepke, Bush, Pinnow, Johnson) 3:13.32