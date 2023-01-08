Boys swim Janesville Parker loses pair of Big Eight boys swim duals GAZETTE STAFF Jan 8, 2023 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Janesville Parker dropped a pair of Big Eight dual meets to Madison West (122-38) and Madison East/La Follette (124-37) at Parker High School in Janesville on Friday.Rylan Pagel led the Vikings' efforts with a fourth-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:40.94) and a third place in the 500 freestyle (6:06.51).West beat East/La Follette in their dual meet, 93-76.MADISON WEST 122, JANESVILLE PARKER 38MADISON EAST/LA FOLLETTE 124, JANESVILLE PARKER 37MADISON WEST 93, MADISON EAST/LA FOLLETTE 76EVENT WINNERS PLUS TOP PARKER FINISHER200 medley relay—East/La Follette (Smith Connor, Grant Haselow, AJ Terry, Ben Connor) 1:42.87. 6. Parker (Russell Grorud, Scott Sannes, Nicholas Ryan, Adian Hill) 2:47.0.200 freestyle—Connor (E/LF) 1:50.85. 5. Zach Payne (JP) 2:00.56.200 individual medley—Nolan Weygandt (MW) 2:11.45. 4. Rylan Pagel (JP) 2:40.94.50 freestyle—Terry (E/LF) 22.34. 5. Payne (JP) 24.81.100 butterfly—Finn Jackson (MW) 58.02.100 freestyle—Terry (E/LF) 48.86. 6. Jadyn Fraiser (JP) 1:01.28.500 freestyle—Aidan Olson (MW) 5:13.59. 3. Pagel (JP) 6:06.51.200 freestyle relay—East/La Follette (Haselow, Connor, Ben Connor, Terry) 1:31.54.100 backstroke—S. Connor (E/LF) 55.33. 6. Ryan (JP) 1:30.81.100 breaststroke—Bjorn Schoff (MW) 1:03.46. 5. Fraiser (JP) 1:29.72.400 freestyle relay—Madison West (Isaac Mozena, Cole Johnson, Alex Li, Sam Mozena) 3:30.96. 4. Janesville Parker (Payne, Ryan, Pagel, Grorud) 4:30.89. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged with domestic abuse, false imprisonment after girlfriend confronts him over dating app on his phone Camp Indian Trails goes public: Rock County plans to spruce up its newest park Rock County Ice Age Trail Alliance brings back candlelight hike The Gazette's new e-Edition launches next week Police seek public's help in locating construction trailer Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form