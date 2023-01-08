Janesville Parker dropped a pair of Big Eight dual meets to Madison West (122-38) and Madison East/La Follette (124-37) at Parker High School in Janesville on Friday.

Rylan Pagel led the Vikings' efforts with a fourth-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:40.94) and a third place in the 500 freestyle (6:06.51).

