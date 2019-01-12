01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Nate Warda won the 500 freestyle Saturday to lead Janesville Parker's boys swim team to a second-place finish at the Manitowoc Invitational.

Beloit Memorial won the title in the seven-team event with 481. Parker was second with 431.

Warda, a senior, touched the wall in 5:09.59 to win the 500 freestyle. He was also second in the 200 freestyle.

Parker senior Cameron Odegaard was second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 individual medley.

"We swan very spirited today and dropped a lot of times," Parker coach Eric Rhodes said. "Our younger guys are starting to figure it out and really stepped up today."

Parker swims at Sun Prairie in a Big Eight Conference dual meet Friday.

Manitowoc Invitational

TEAM SCORES

Beloit Memorial 481, Janesville Parker 431, Manitowoc Lincoln 373, Brillon-Chilton-Valders 321, Port Washington 214, Kiel 209, Two Rivers 61

INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS

200 medley relay--Beloit 1:44.76; 3. Parker 1:51.66

200 freestyle--Gavin Maurer (Man) 1:53.46; 2. Nate Warda (JP) 1:56.68

200 individual medley--Parker Sonnabend (BCV) 2:03.98; 3. Cameron Odegaard (JP) 2:10.16

50 freestyle--Nathan Sill (BM) 23.51

100 butterfly--Ben Saladar (BM) 56.59

100 freestyle--Maurer (MAn) 51.28

500 freestyle--Nate Warda (JP) 5:09.59

200 freestyle relay--Brillon-Chilton-Valders 1:36.11

100 backstroke--Saladar (BM) 58.62; 3. Logan Rogula (JP) 1:04.57; 4. Aaron Griffith (JP) 1:06.35

100 breaststroke--Sonnabend (BCV) 1:02.34; 2. Odegaard (JP) 1:07.19

400 freestyle relay--Beloit 3:25.97; 4. Parker 3:35.37

