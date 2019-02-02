The “big boys” in the Big Eight Conference hit the water on Saturday, and Madison West came out on top.

The Regents, who were WIAA Division 1 state runners-up four straight seasons to Madison Memorial from 2013-2016 before finally winning the boys swimming state title last year, edged out Middleton 554.5-543 in the conference meet Saturday.

Madison Memorial, which won six straight WIAA Division 1 state titles from 2011-2016 and finished second in 2017, took third place with 383 points.

Janesville Parker was seventh with 49 points. Janesville Craig was ninth with 24.

Parker’s Nathan Warda had the city’s top finish. Warda was 12th in the 500 freestyle in 5:08.73.

Also in that event, Craig’s Kiel Wolff was 19th in 5:25.63, and Parker’s Kyle Warda was 20th in 5:40.28.

Parker’s Cameron Odegaard was 19th in the 100 breaststroke.

Craig coach Mike Schuenke was impressed by David De Las Heras. The sophomore foreign exchange student from Spain finished in a tie for 23rd in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.34.

“That time came out of nowhere,” Schuenke said. “He had to break 25.5 in that event to earn a letter. After that, I’m going to have to bring him on our sectional team.”

Both Craig and Parker will compete in the Middleton Sectional next Saturday.

Big Eight Meet

At Beloit

TEAM SCORES

Madison West, 554.5; Middleton, 543; Madison Memorial, 383; Verona Area/Mount Horeb, 297; Sun Prairie, 283.5; Beloit Memorial, 124; Janesville Parker, 49; Madison East, 35; Janesville Craig , 24; Madison La Follette, 4.

EVENT WINNERS, TOP 20 JANESVILLE FINISHERS

400 medley relay—1. West, 1:38.91.

200 freestyle—1. Andrew martin (Midd), 1:42.76.

200 individual medley—1. Nathan Kim (Midd), 1:56.76

50 freestyle—1. Ben Wiegand (SP), 21.54.

100 butterfly—1. Constantin Bensch (MW), 51.66.

100 freestyle—1. Wes Jekel (MW), 46.65.

500 freestyle—1, Andrew Martin (Midd), 4:46.30; 12. Nathan Warda (JP), 5:08.73; 19. Kiel Wolff (JC), 5:25.63; 20. Kyle Warda (JP), 5:40.28.

200 freestyle relay—1. West, 1:25.66.

100 backstroke—1. Jaden Weiss (MW), 53.02.

100 breaststroke—1. Charlie Feller (MW), 59.45; 19. Cameron Odegaard (JP), 1:06.35.

400 freestyle relay—1. West, 3:08.71.

Southern Lakes—Elkhorn High won eight of the 11 events and needed every one of them to earn the Southern Lakes Conference Meet title.

The Elks edged runnerup Badger High 531-515 for the team title. Burlington was third with 359, followed by Whitewater with 224.

Lucas Koepke led the Elkhorn charge with individual wins in the 50 and 100 freestyle events, and also was on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Hunter Johnson won the 100 butterfly, and was on the Elks’ winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Willy Pinnow finished first in the 500 freestyle and contributed to Elkhorn’s winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Other area winners were Delavan-Darien’s Luca Lopez in the 200 individual medley; Badger’s Thomas Whowell in the 100 backstroke; and Whitewater’s Young Liang in the 100 breaststroke.

Southern Lakes meet

At Jefferson High School

TEAM SCORES

Elkhorn, 531; Badger, 515; Burlington, 359; Whitewater, 224; Jefferson/Cambridge, 176; Platteville/Lancaster, 143; Delavan-Darien, 126; PSC Aquatics, 58.

EVENT WINNERS,

TOP-3 AREA FINISHERS

200 medley relay—1. Elkhorn (Brevin Kruse, Alex Johnson, Hunter Johnson, Derek Gauger), 1:43.16; 3. Badger , 1:45.97.

200 freestyle—1. Hunter Johnson (Elk), 1:47.99; 2. Willy Pinnow (Elk), 1:48.20; 3. Young Liang (Whi), 1:51.38.

200 individual medley—1. Luca Lopez (DD), 2:05.14.

50 freestyle—1. Lucas Koepke (Elk), 22.77; 2. Jack Mayer (Whi), 23.18; 3. Derek Gauger (Elk), 23.78.

100 butterfly—1. Hunter Johnson (Elk), 53.87.

100 freestyle—1. Lucas Koepke (Elk), 50.37; 2. Danny Bush (Elk), 52.36.

500 freestyle—1. Willy Pinnow (Elk), 4:53.95; 2. Steven Haworth (Bad), 5:19.34; 3. Benton Greenberg (Bad), 5:20.28.

200 freestyle relay—1. Elkhorn (Derek Gauger, Danny Bush, Willy Pinnow, Lucas Koepke), 1:32.81; 2. Badger, 1:36.14.

100 backstroke—1. Thomas Whowell (Bad), 57.69; 2. Brevin Kruse (Elk), 57.72.

100 breaststroke—1. Young Liang (Whi), 1:01.9; 3. Luca Lopez (DD), 1:05.24.

400 free relay—1. Elkhorn (Lucas Koepke, Danny Bush, Willy Pinnow, Hunter Johnson), 3:24.35; 2. Badger, 3:32.06; 3. Badger B, 3:35.17.

Badger South—Milton High’s Cameron Krause led the Red Hawks with a second- and fifth-place finish in Saturday’s Badger South Conference boys swimming meet at Stoughton.

Krause finished second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.73. He added a fifth-place finish in the 200 individual medley.

Watertown won the conference meet title with 322 points. Fort Atkinson was second with 249.

Badger South meet

At Stoughton

TEAM SCORES

Watertown, 322; Fort Atkinson, 249; Stoughton, 209; Edgewood, 150; Monona Grove, 141; Oregon, 133; Milton, 48.

EVENT WINNERS, TOP-5 MILTON FINISHERS

200 medley relay—Edgewood, 1:39.52.

200 freestyle—Nate Frucht (Edge), 1:46.74.

200 individual medley—1. Truman teDuits (Edge), 1:58.57; 5. Cameron Krause (Mil), 2:16.46.

50 freestyle—1. Jeremiah Mansavage (FA), 22.30.

100 butterfly—1. Truman teDuits (Edge), 53.81; 4. Ryker Bailey (Mil), 57.26.

100 freestyle—1. Jeremiah Mansavage (FA), 48.24.

500 freestyle—1. Nate Frucht (Edge), 4:56.50.

200 freestyle relay—Edgewood, 1:32.65.

100 backstroke—1. Alex Moen (Edge), 53.09.

100 breastroke—Josh Douberly (MG), 1:02.75; 2. Cameron Krause (Mil), 1:06.73.

400 freestyle relay—1. Edgewood, 3:18.49