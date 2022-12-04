Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker competed against each other twice over the weekend with the Cougars winning a Big Eight dual meet Friday night 134-33 and then finishing second in the Tom Lieder Invitational at Milton High School on Saturday.
The Cougars took first place in every event in Friday’s dual meet against the Vikings.
“The guys swam very well tonight,” said Craig coach Matthew Palma. “We have a solid group of seniors led by Ben Witt, Colin Van Sickle and Aiden Van Tuyl. Junior Carter Pichler has made some great strides in the offseason. Ben Witt is off to a good start. We have a lot of new guys with tons of potential. It is going to be a fun year.”
For Parker, Zach Payne finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:05.87) and the 100 freestyle (54.21). Rylan Pagel finished second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:29.27.
RESULT FRIDAY JANESVILLE CRAIG 134, JANESVILLE PARKER 33 RACE RESULTS
200 medley—1. Craig (Ben Witt, James Gansen, Colin Van Sickle, Jack Van Berkum) 1:54.81. 3. Parker (Zach Payne, Blayke Lambert, Rylan Pagel, Ryan Erickson) 2:15.29.
200 freestyle—1. Witt (JC) 1:49.13. 2. Payne (JP) 2:05.87.
200 IM—1. Gansen (JC) 2:22.82. 4. Nicholas Ryan (JP)3:16.16.
50 freestyle—1. Van Berkhum (JC) 24:55. 4. Lambert (JP) 36:13.
100 butterfly—1. Van Sickle (JC) 1:09.87. 4. Erickson (JP) 1:22.89.
100 freestyle—1. Witt (JC) 49:95. 2. Payne (JP) 54:21.
500 freestyle—1. Carter Pichler (JC) 5:40.53. 2. Pagel (JP) 6:29.27.
200 freestyle relay—1. Craig (Gansen, Van Sickle, Joey Austin, Pichler) 1:46.23.
100 backstroke—1. Van Berkum (JC) 1:04.43. 4. Mason Lamb (JP) 1:36.12.
100 breaststroke—1. Gansen (JC) 1:16.90. 4. Lambert (JP) 1:40.04.
400 freestyle relay—1. Craig (Van Berkum, Pichler, Gabe Barajas, Witt) 3:43.08. 3. Parker (Pagel, Ryan, Jaydn Fraiser, Payne) 4:27.76.
Purple Knights swim to victory—Beloit Memorial won four events at the new Milton High School pool and took the team title in the Tom Lieder Invitational with 406 points. Craig came in second with 314 and Milton was third with 286.
For Craig, Witt had another impressive performance, winning the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.57. He also won the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.26. Pichler finished second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:00.70. Two Craig relay teams, the 200 freestyle (1:41.94) and the 400 freestyle (3:38.67) finished second.
Milton had an impressive performance at the meet. Gavin Bartels performed well, winning the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.81 and finishing third in the 100 individual medley with a time of 1:04.38.
In the 500 freestyle, Tyler Arnett of Whitewater won with a time of 5:33.00.
TOM LIEDER INVITATIONAL TEAM RESULTS
Beloit Memorial 406, Janesville Craig 314, Milton 286, Fort Atkinson 280, Watertown 273, Bradford 128, Whitewater 124.5, Jefferson 103, Janesville Parker 93, Delavan-Dairen 75, Platteville 69.5.
RACE RESULTS
200 medley relay—1. Beloit Memorial (Aidan Greenlee, Kai Wong, Ben Still, Sean Goodspeed) 1:49.66. 4. Craig (Ben Witt, James Gansen, Colin Van Sickle, Gabe Barajas) 1:57.92.
200 freestyle—1. Charlie Ziemba (BM) 1:56.77. 2. Carter Pichler (JC) 2:00.70.
200 IM—1. Dingler (W) 2:13.09. 5. Gansen (JC) 2:25.14.
50 freestyle—Ethan Larson (FA) 24.45. 4. Roman Leto (JC) 24.57.
100 fly—1. Haversack (W) 56.66. 5. Jack Van Berkhum (JC) 1:02.40.
100 freestyle—1. Ben Witt (JC) 49.57.
100 IM—1. Haversack (W) 59.43. 3. Gavin Bartels (M) 1:04.38.
500 freestyle—1. Tyler Arnett (WW) 5:33.00.
200 freestyle relay—1. Beloit Memorial (Ziemba, Still, Goodspeed, Aidan Donovan) 1:34.71. 2. Craig (Van Berkum, Van Sickle, Gansen, Pichler) 1:41.94.
100 backstroke—1. Witt (JC) 57.26.
100 breaststroke—1. Bartels (M) 1:12.81.
400 freestyle relay—1. Beloit Memorial (Ziemba, Wong, Tony Severson, Donovan) 3:35.68. 2. Craig (Van Berkum, Barajas, Pichler, Witt) 3:38.67.