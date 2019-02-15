MADISON

The Elkhorn High boys swim team saved its best for last Friday night.

Competing in the WIAA’s Division 2 state meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium, the Elks finished second in the 400 freestyle relay—the last of 12 events.

Elkhorn’s strong finish led to a tie for third place overall with Rhinelander. Madison Edgewood dominated the meet with 289 points, with Monona Grove second at 184. Elkhorn and Rhinelander both had 169 points.

Lucas Koepke, Danny Bush, Willy Pinnow and Hunter Johnson swam the 400 relay for Elkhorn, finishing with a school-record time of 3:14.75.

Coach Jamie Richardson said the final swim capped off a memorable night for the Elks for the Elks.

“The boys swam fantastic today,” Richardson said. “We had a lot of podium finishers, and they swam their hearts out.

“We had some great seniors on the team that are really going to be missed, but we’re really looking forward to next year already with the kids we have coming back.”

The relay fun for the Elks didn’t end with the 400 freestyle. The team of Koepke, Derek Gauger, Bush and Pinnow finished third in the 200 freestyle relay with a school-record time of 1:29.98. Rhinelander won in 1:27.76.

Johnson medaled in an individual event for the second straight year. The junior was third in the 100 butterfly at 52.61. Sam Ryf of Berlin won in 50.13.

The Elks picked up their first medal of the night when Pinnow finished fifth in the 200 freestyle. The junior touched the wall in 1:45.57, with Edgewood’s Nate Frucht winning in 1:42.46. Johnson was ninth in the event. Pinnow followed up his fifth-place finish in the 200 free with another fifth-place in the 500 freestyle.

Young Liang picked up his third medal in two years with a pair of fourth-place finishes Friday. The Whitewater sophomore made his first trip to the podium thanks to a fourth-place finish in the 200 individual medley. Medal No. 3 came via a fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Liang was the top seed coming in, but Edgewood’s Truman teDuits took nearly four seconds off his sectional time in winning in 56.93. Liang’s time was 58.66.

Koepke got medal No. 2 for the Elks in the 50 free. The junior was fifth in 21.98, with Whitewater junior Jack Mayer ninth. Koepke later added a fourth-place finish in the 100 freestyle, touching the wall in 48.76. Jeremiah Mansavage of Fort Atkinson won the event in 47.49.

“I was really proud of that swim,” said Koepke of the 100 freestyle. “That’s probably my best swim ever.

“I knew coming in that anything could happen, especially after the 50 free was so close. I just wanted to get to 48 (seconds), and I came pretty close.”

The Elks’ third-place finish was the best in program history. With the talent that returns next season, that mark may not stand for long.

WIAA DIVISION 2 STATE MEET

At UW Natatorium

TEAM RESULTS

(Top 5, area finshes)

1. Edgewood, 289; 2. Monona Grove, 184; T3. Elkhorn and Rhinelander, 169 each; 5. Baraboo, 149; 19. Whitewater, 44; 30. Delavan-Darien, 5.

INDIVIDUAL EVENTS

(Winners, 8th-place or better area finishers)

200 medley relay—1. Edgewood, 1:35.07.

200 freestyle—1. Nate Frucht (Edgewood), 1:42.26; 5. Willy Pinnow (Elkhorn), 1:44.71.

200 individual medley—1. Truman teDuits (Edgewood), 1:51.84; 4. Young Liang (Whitewater), 1:58.4.

50 freestyle—1. Jeremiah Mansavage (Fort Atkinson), 21.90; 5. Lucas Koepke (Elkhorn), 21.98.

100 butterfly—1. Sam Ryf (Berlin/Green Lake), 50.13; 3. Hunter Johnson (Elkhorn), 52.61.

100 freestyle—1. Jeremiah Mansavage (Fort Atkinson), 47.49; 4. Lucas Koepke (Elkhorn), 48.76.

500 freestyle—1. Evan Szablewski (Shorewood), 4:39.48; 5. Willy Pinnow (Elkhorn), 4:45.85.

200 freestyle relay—1. Rhinelander, 1:27.76; 3. Elkhorn (Lucas Koepke, Derek Gauger, Danny Bush, Willy Pinnow), 1:29.98.

100 backstroke—1. Nolan Francis (Rhinelander), 49.91.

100 breaststroke—1. Truman teDuits (Edgewood), 56.93; 4. Young Liang (Whitewater), 58.66.

400 freestyle relay—1. Edgewood, 3:12.30; 2. Elkhorn (Lucas Koepke, Danny Bush, Willy Pinnow, Hunter Johnson), 3:14.75.