Elkhorn's boys swim team won Janesville Craig's Cougar Relays on Saturday.
The Elks won nine of the 11 events to finish with 188 points. Greenfield was second, followed by Janesville Parker (104) and Janesville Craig (94).
Hunter Johnson, Mark Ambrose, Spencer Ingersoll, Derek Gauger, Willy Pinnow and Lucas Koepke were each part of four winning relays for Elkhorn.
Parker took second in three events, a 400-yard medley relay, the 200-yard freestyle relay and a 200-yard butterfly relay.
"Based on my expectations here at the start of the season and how the guys are already swimming, I'm very excited to see how the season goes," Vikings coach Eric Rhodes said. "I think a lot of these guys are ahead of schedule and really rose to the occasion today."
Craig had second-place finishes in the 400 free style relay and the finale rocket relay.
"I was very happy with what we saw after the amount of energy we used up last night," said Craig coach Mike Schuenke, one day after the Big Eight Conference season opened with dual meets. "Seeing them enjoy themselves at a fun meet after last night was exactly what we needed."
The city teams are back in conference action Friday, with Craig hosting Madison West and Sun Prairie and Parker swimming at Verona.
Cougar Relays
At Janesville Craig
TEAM SCORES
Elkhorn 188, Greenfield 152, Janesville Parker 104, Janesville Craig 94, Stoughton 90, Elkhorn JV 64
EVENT WINNERS AND TOP FINISHERS
200 medley relay--Elkhorn (Brevin Kruse, Alex Johnson, Hunter Johnson, Derek Gauger), 1:45.53.
850 free relay--Elkhorn (Ryan Daehn, Mark Ambrose, H. Johnson, Willy Pinnow), 8:13.50; 3. Craig 8:56.89.
400 medley relay--Greenfield, 4:07.76. 2. Parker, 4:08.16.
200 free relay--Elkhorn (Spencer Ingersoll, Ambrose, Gauger, Lucas Koepke), 1:37.82; 2. Parker 1:43.49.
400 medley relay--Elkhorn (Kruse, A. Johnson, H. Johnson, Koepke), 3:53.70. 3. Parker, 4:09.17.
200 fly relay--Elkhorn (Daehn, Justin Pflanzer, Cooper Wachs, Austin Boatman), 1:43.30.; 2. Parker 1:56.85.
500 free relay--Elkhorn (Ingersoll, Koepke, Pinnow, H. Johnson), 4:30.03. 3. Parker, 4:45.57.
200 back relay--Elkhorn (Gauger, Jeffrey Meersman, Danny Bush, Kruse), 1:41.69.
400 free relay--Elkhorn (Koepke, Ingersoll, Ambrose, Pinnow), 3:35.50. 2 Craig (Sam Sarauer, Lochlin Pearce, Gavin Ziebell, Kiel Wolff), 3:44.07.
200 breast relay--Greenfield 2:03.83.
400 rocket relay--Elkhorn (Meersman, Daehn, Ingersoll, Ambrose, Wachs, Bush, Gauger, Pinnow), 3:22.92. 2. Craig (Cayden Williams, Kadien Wojcik, Lochlin Pearce, Carson Dooman), 3:27.61.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse