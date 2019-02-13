Elkhorn High's boys swim team medaled in four events at last year's WIAA Division 2 state swim meet

The Elks finished fifth overall in the team standings, the best in program history.

Friday night at the UW-Natatorium, Elkhorn will be looking for more hardware.

Elkhorn will be represented in nine of 11 swim events.

"That's what makes it so fun," Elkhorn coach Jamie Richardson said of the nine events her team qualified in. "There's no time to be bored or to just sit around, because we'll have somebody swimming in almost every event.

"Certainly, Madison Edgewood looks like the favorite, but I really think second place is up for grabs between us, Rhinelander or Monona Grove. And that's our goal. To come home with more medals this year than last year and our best finish ever as a team."

The Elks' 400 freestyle relay team of juniors Lucas Koepke, Danny Bush, Willy Pinnow and Hunter Johnson is seeded first with a time of 3:16.41

Pinnow is seeded second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 500 frrestyle, while Johnson is second in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 200 free. Johnson finished sixth in the 200 freestyle last year at state, and Pinnow was sixth in the 500 free.

Richardson credits Elkhorn High's new state-of-the-art athletic facilities with continued success of the program.

"I used to have to split the team up to get workouts in by going in the hallway or using the stairs for to work on conditioning-type things," Richardson said. "Now, with the new weight room, we can all train together.

"And these guys work hard every day. Our practices are usually around three hours long. That's what makes them such a special group."

Also in Division 2, Whitewater's Young Liang is seeded first in the 100 breaststroke. The sophomore, who was third in the event at state last year, has the top time coming in at 58.69. Liang is also seeded fourth in the 200 individual medley, while Delavan-Darien senior Luca Lopez is seeded sixth.

Division 2

WIAA STATE MEET

(At UW-Natatorium)

AREA QUALIFIERS

(Top seed and top area qualifier listed)

200 medley relay--Rhinelander 1:38.42; Elkhorn 1:42.88

200 freestyle--Evan Szablewski (Shorewood) 1:44.29; Willy Pinnow, jr., Elkhorn 1:44.71; Hunter Johnson, jr., Elkhorn 1:47.66

200 individual medley--Aidan Lohr (Baraboo) 1:55.87; Young Liang, soph., (Whitewater) 1:59.33; Luca Lopez, sr., (Delavan-Darien) 2:01.31

50 freestyle--Jeremiah Mansavage (Fort Atkinson) 21.53; Lucas Koepke, jr., (Elkhorn) 22.53; Jack Mayer, jr., (Whitewater) 22.55

100 butterfly--Nolan Johnson (Rhinelander) 52.31; Johnson (Elkhorn) 52.76

100 freestyle--Mansavage (Fort Atkinson) 47.52; Koepke (Elkhorn) 49.74; Mayer (Whitewater) 50.47

500 freestyle--Szablewski (Shorewood) 4:38.29; Pinnow (Elkhorn) 4:47.0

200 freestyle relay--Rhinelander 1:28.35; Elkhorn 1:30.59; Whitewater 1:33.24

100 backstroke--Lorh (Baraboo) 50.72; Brevin Kruse, sr., (Elkhorn) 56.09

100 breaststroke--Liang (Whitewater) 58.69

400 freestyle relay--Elkhorn 3:16.46