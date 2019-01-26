The Elkhorn Area High boys swim team cruised to the team title at Saturday’s Racine Park Invitational.

Elkhorn claimed first place in nine of 11 events on its way 535.5 points at the 10-team meet. Janesville Parker finished second with 389 points, followed by Burlington (362).

Elkhorn’s Brevin Kruse, Alex Johnson, Hunter Johnson and Derek Gauger opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 1:43.76.

Hunter Johnson later won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly and Kruse would later win the 100 backstroke. Elkhorn’s Lucas Koepke won the 50 freestyle and was also part of two winning relays. Willy Pinnow achieved the same feat, winning the 500 freestyle and joining Koepke in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Parker’s Cameron Odegaard won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 8.20 seconds to give the Vikings their lone event win.

The Vikings open the postseason Saturday, when they travel to Beloit Memorial for the Big Eight Conference meet.

The Elks will compete at the Southern Lakes Conference meet Saturday at Jefferson.

Racine Park Invite

TEAM SCORES

Elkhorn 535.5; Janesville Parker 389; Burlington 362; Racine Case 265; Watertown 197; Kenosha Tremper 134.5; Racine Park 125; Kenosha Bradford 104; Racine Horlick 101; PSC Aquatics 25.

EVENT WINNERS AND AREA TOP-THREE FINISHERS

200 medley relay—1. Elkhorn (Brevin Kruse, Alex Johnson, Hunter Johnson, Derek Gauger), 1:43.76.

200 free—1. Hunter Johnson, Elkhorn, 1:48.82; 2. Willy Pinnow, Elkhorn, 1:52.35.

50 free—1. Lucas Koepke, Elkhorn, 22.93; 2. Gauger, Elkhorn, 23.39.

100 butterfly—1. Hunter Johnson, Elkhorn, 54.53.

100 free—1. Koepke, Elkhorn, 50.84; 2. Gauger, Elkhorn, 52.54.

200 IM—1. Cameron Odegaard, Parker, 2:08.20.

500 free—1. Pinnow, Elkhorn, 5:02.85; 2. Nathan Warda, Parker, 5:13.48; 3. Mark Ambrose, Elkhorn, 5:39.29.

200 free relay—1. Elkhorn (Danny Bush, Gauger, Pinnow, Koepke), 1:33.60.

100 back—1. Kruse, Elkhorn, 58.42.

100 breast—1. Ethan Brannen, Burlington, 1:04.61; 2. Odegaard, Parker, 1:07.04.

400 free relay—1. Elkhorn (Koepke, Bush, Pinnow, Hunter Johnson), 3:32.58; 2. Parker (Riley Wingate, Odegaard, Benjamin Rahlf, Warda), 3:37.08.