Elkhorn High’s boys swim team won the Cougar Relays on Saturday.

The Elks finished with 302 points to earn the four-team title.

Janesville Parker was second with 281, while host Janesville Craig finished fourth with 193.

Elkhorn won four of the 12 events.

Parker got wins from the 400 rocket and the 200 class relay teams.

Cougar Relays

TEAM SCORESElkhorn 302, Janesville Parker 281, Greenfield/Greendale 273, Janesville Craig 193

RELAY RESULTS200 medley—Greenfield/Greendale 1:43.88

500 crescendo—Greenfield/Greendale 8:12.89

400 individual medley—Greenfield/Greendale 4:11.09

200 freestyle—Elkhorn (Mark Ambrose, Alex Haacker, Jeffrey Meersman, Lucas Koepke) 1:36.42

400 medley relay—Elkhorn (Willy Pinnow, Danny Bush, Hunter Johnson, Koepke) 3:52.55

200 class—Parker (Bradley Warda, Connor Rogula, Ben Rahlf, Logan Rogula) 1:40.92

300 butterfly—Greendfield/Greendale 2:48.85

500 crescendo—Elkhorn (Dylan Brandt, Ambrose, Pinnow, Johnson) 4:39.05

300 backstroke—Elkhorn (Koepke, Meersman, Pinnow) 3:01.6

400 freestyle—Greenfield/Greendale 3:25.69

300 breaststroke—Greendfield/Greendale 3:22.42

400 rocket—Parker (Remy Brown, Warda, Zhander Rowley, L. Rogula) 3:18.65