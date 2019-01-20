ELKHORN

The 2016-17 season helped set the table for the Elkhorn Area High boys swim program.

And last year put the Elks on the state map.

What’s that mean as the program continues to trend upward through this winter season?

The Elks haven’t given the season or their trajectory any cute names or mantras. They’re simply putting in the work in an attempt to move their way up the state podium.

“We want to just keep doing better,” Elkhorn junior Willy Pinnow said. “We want to be better as a team. Want to place high individually.

“We’re all just cheering each other on all the time. We trust our coaches … and do the workouts.

“We just have a bond that we’ll never give up. We’ll always be here for each other, through failure and success.”

That success only seems to continue to building, with the Elks boasting some of the best times in the state and less than a month left to go in the season.

State marks

The walls adjacent to the Elks’ pool show eight conference relay championships, four conference championships and two sectional championships.

But by all accounts, last year was a banner year for the program.

The team’s roster was larger than ever before, and the WIAA Division 2 state meet heat sheet was littered with Elkhorn swimmers.

Several podium finishes led to the team finishing fifth in the team standings, its highest finish ever.

Many of those swimmers this year picked up right where they left off.

“Some of the kids coming back were faster than they were last year at the end of the season,” said coach Jamie Richardson, now in her 17th year with the program. “That’s a pretty decent place to start. And then we just try to keep building.”

One look at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association’s shows the Elks are among the state’s best in about half of the 12 events.

The team’s 200 freestyle relay group—Hunter Johnson, Derek Gauger, Pinnow and Lucas Koepke—which took fourth at state a year ago currently boasts the top time (1:31.33).

Johnson (100 butterfly, 53.68), Pinnow (500 free, 4:52.99) and the 400 free relay team all also have top-three marks. And Koepke (50 free, 22.02) and the 200 medley relay team are also in the top five in D2.

Koepke said he and several other swimmers compete for a club team in Lake Geneva in the offseason, which helped them keep their season-opening times as good, or even better than they were last year.

“It’s proven to be pretty good for us,” Koepke said.

To look or not to look

Those top times from across the state are pretty easy to find online, but some of the Elks like to look at them more than others.

Pinnow said he and Johnson almost never look at the numbers, mostly out of superstition.

“It can mess with your mind,” Johnson said. “We just focus on the races instead of those times.”

Koepke has a different approach.

He sees some numbers, and they sometimes become his main focus.

He’s already got the program record in his best event, the 50 free. He swam it in 22.14 seconds at state last year and has put down a 22.02 already this year.

But Elkhorn has a metric pool, and he doesn’t own the pool record in the 50-meter free yet.

“I see a time, and it’s my goal to get there,” Koepke said. “That pool record is one of my goals. It’s just a little bit faster than what I’ve been. So I’ll just keep staring at that and imagining it in my mind. It’s 24.28 for short-course meters, and I’ve got down to 24.44.”

Not just about numbers

The Elkhorn program record book has all but been rewritten by swimmers in the past two or three years.

But those aren’t the only numbers that matter to the Elks.

Below the giant record board at the pool is an array of photos of every swimmer on the roster—a record 30 this year. And each swimmer’s photo gets a new sticker added to it when personal records are set.

Ask Koepke, Johnson and Pinnow about the stickers for some of their first- or second-year swimmer teammates and they light up just as much as they do about their own marks.

“I really enjoy seeing guys who are only doing this sport because some of us are their friends and talked them into it, and them getting excited about improving their times … is great,” Koepke said.

“I’ve seen some kids that were JV kids that have stepped into varsity roles,” Richardson said. “We have a senior, Justin Pflanzer, who really has stepped up and taken off this year. He caught the bug, and it’s been really fun to watch.”

The Elks’ veteran swimmers acknowledged that building up the program through increased numbers is important to the program sustaining long-term success, something they hope to see even after they graduate.

How high can they go?

The Elks believe they can move higher up the team standings at this year’s D2 state meet, which is Feb. 15 at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison.

They scored 136.5 points, finishing just seven shy of fourth place last season. Monona Grove dominated at 333.

Edgewood is currently ranked No. 1 in Division 2, with Monona Grove in second, in a poll with a system based on top times. Rhinelander and Elkhorn are not far behind Monona Grove.

“It would be nice to be in the top two at state,” Richardson said. “That’s attainable if they really remain focused. This is the hard part of their season. This is the hard part. They’re tired, and we just need to keep pumping them up. The end is in sight, but they need to keep working.”

Individually, Koepke said the swimmers do not talk much about it, but they would like to win a state championship.

Dalton Anderson owns the program’s lone state title, winning the 100 butterfly in 2009.

“We all want it really bad, but we don’t want to jinx ourselves or start feeling too confident,” Koepke said. “But we do have a shot.”