JANESVILLE—After winning the Rock County boys swimming championships Jan. 5, Janesville Craig fell to Beloit Memorial on Friday. The meet came down to the wire, but Beloit's 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams proved too strong for the Cougars. Beloit won 90-80.

Craig posted several first-place finishes and personal best times on parents night.

