DeForest edged Janesville Parker in a nonconference boys swim meet Friday.
The visiting Norskies won eight of 11 events in an 84-79 victory.
Parker got individual wins from Zhander Rowley and Ben Rahlf, along with the 400 freestyle relay team of Aaron Griffith, Zach Payne, Connor Rogula and Alex Amacher.
DEFOREST 84, PARKER 79
(Individual and relay results)
200 medley relay--1. DeForest 1:50.78
200 freestyle--1. Dylan King (D) 2:06.96; 2. Jackson Ryan (P) 2:16.13
200 individual medley--1. Zhander Rowley (P) 2:13.46; 2. Ben Rahlf (P) 2:13.53
50 freestyle--1. Ferris Wolf (D) 23.5; 2. Zach Payne (P) 25.4
100 butterfly--1. King (D) 1:05.82; 2. Connor Rogula (P) 1:09.2
100 freestyle--1. Wolf (D) 50.36; 2. Payne (P) 56.29
500 freestyle--1. Reid Morauske (D) 6:00.6; 2. Bryce Morauske (D) 6:24.41
200 freestyle relay--1. DeForest 1:41.58
100 backstroke--1. Rahlf (P) 1:02.77; 2. Aaron Griffith (P) 1:06.88
100 breaststroke--1. Zak Nowakowski (D) 1:10.29; 2. Alex Amacher (P) 1:18.15
400 freestyle relay--1. Parker (Griffith, Payne, Rogula, Amacher) 3:53.93