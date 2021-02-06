Ben Witt had a record-setting day Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 boys state swimming and diving meet at Waukesha South High School.
The Janesville Craig sophomore set a program record in the 100 butterfly en route to a 14th-place finish and was 15th in the 200 freestyle to lead Janesville swimmers.
Big Eight Conference powerhouse Sun Prairie won the meet, with the Greenfield co-op second and Hartland Arrowhead third.
Witt swam a 51.80 to set the school record in the 100 butterfly. Greenfield's Emilio Perez won the event and set a state record with a time of 47.27. Witt's two top-16 finishes gave Craig a team total of five points.
Craig's 200 freestyle relay team of Witt, David Cummings, Ethan Hundt and Kadin Wojcik finished 18th in 1:31.5. Those four finished 21st in the 400 freestyle relay.
"The guys did a great job at state," Craig coach Matt Palma said. "Ben set a new school record in the 100 butterfly. He also took a second off of his 200 free time.
"Both of the relays had best times for the year. All four guys had a great meet. The seniors went out with a bang."
Parker's 200 medley relay team of Zach Payne, Zhander Rowley, Ben Rahlf and Aaron Griffith finished 23rd. That same foursome was 20th in the 400 freestyle relay.
The area's top finish belonged to Lake Geneva Badger's second-place 200 freestyle relay team of Benton Greenberg, Tommy Anderson, Evan Langelund and Ethan Marunde. Badger finished with a time of 1:24.74, with Sun Prairie setting a state record with a winning time of 1:22.69.