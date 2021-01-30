Led by Ben Witt, Janesville will be well-represented at the boys WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving meet next Saturday.
Witt, a Janesville Craig sophomore, qualified for state in the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly, and will also swim on the Cougars' state-qualifying 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
The Lake Geneva Badger co-op team won the Muskego Sectional title Saturday, with Craig finishing fourth and Janesville Parker sixth.
The top finisher in each event qualified for the state meet, with the next 18 fastest times from sectional competition Saturday also qualifying.
Witt finished second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 200 freestyle. His time of 52.65 in the 100 butterfly is the second-fastest in school history. He will join Kadin Wojcik, Ethan Hundt and David Cummings in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
"The entire team did a phenomenal job," Craig coach Matt Palma said. "Everyone had huge time drops."
Parker's 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams are also state bound. Zach Payne, Zhander Rowley, Ben Rahlf and Aaron Griffith make up both relay teams.
Badger's 200 freestyle relay team of Benton Greenberg, Evan Langelund, Tommy Anderson and Ethan Marunde won in 1:27.20, with Greenberg, Carson Biller, Nathaniel Rafe and Marunde winning the 400 freestyle relay in 3:14.66.