Janesville Craig’s boys swim team picked up a Big Eight Conference dual meet victory Friday.
Craig won seven events in a 92-74 win over Madison East.
Ben Witt, Kiel Wolff, Carson Dooman, Ethan Hundt and Kalin Wojcik won individual events for the Cougars.
“After a longish break of no meets, I am really happy with how they swam,” Craig coach Charlotte Davies said. “We have been putting in the work over the Christmas break and the evidence is now showing. I’m looking forward to seeing how they do at the end of the season with some rest under their belts.
“As always, I am very proud of them and their hard work. They continue to show what we are looking for as a culture of Craig swimming.”
CRAIG 92, EAST 74INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS
200 medley relay—East 1:51.07; 200 freestyle—Kiel Wolff (JC) 1:52.79; 200 individual medley—Ben Witt (JC) 2:15.49; 50 freestyle—Kody Hellenbrand (E) 23.8; 100 butterfly—Hellenbrand (E) 56.57
100 freestyle—Carson Dooman (JC) 57.38; 500 freestyle—Connor Smith (E) 5:16.27; 200 freestyle relay—Craig (Sam Saraurer, David Cummings, Dooman, Kalin Wojcik) 1:42.08; 100 backstroke—Ethan Hundt (JC) 1:03.08; 100 breaststroke—Wojcik (JC) 1:19.06; 400 freestyle relay—Craig (Wolff, Saraurer, Wojcik, Witt) 3:40.93