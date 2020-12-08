Janesville Craig's boys swim team showed off its depth Tuesday night.
The Cougars won just three events in a meet against visiting Madison Edgewood, but they picked up enough points to edge the Crusaders 85-80.
Carson Dooman was part of Craig's winning 200-yard freestyle relay team, and he was second in the 500 free and 400 free relay and third in the 200 free. Ben Witt won the 200-yard individual medley and finished second once as an individual and twice on relays. David Cummings won the 100-yard freestyle in 56.91 seconds.
Carter Pichler, Christian Kneisel and Ethan Brossard teamed with Dooman to win the 200 free relay.
The Cougars swim again Tuesday at Muskego.
CRAIG 85, EDGEWOOD 80
200 medley relay--Edgewood 1:45.50, Craig 1:53.57. 200 free--Davis Peterson (E) 1:55.93; 3. Carson Dooman (C) 2:10.88. 200 IM--Ben Witt (C) 2:12.59; 3. David Cummings (C), 2:36.57. 50 free--Jaxon Vandenbrook (E) 22.96; 2. Ethan Hundt (C) 25.34. 100 fly--Colin Senke (E) 53.17; 2. Witt 55.92. 100 free--Cummings 56.91. 500 free--Vandenbrook 5:30.96; 2. Dooman 6:18.37; 3. Aiden VanTuyl (C) 7:24.42. 200 free relay--Craig (Carter Pichler, Christian Kneisel, Ethan Brossard, Dooman), 2:09.31. 100 back--Senke 54.57. 100 breaststroke--Silas Leuthner (E) 1:08.27; 2. Kadin Wojcik (C) 1:21.14; 3. Jack Austin (C) 1:33.05. 400 free relay--Edgewood 3:42.89, Craig 3:51.17.