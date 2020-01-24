Editor's note: An earlier version of this story included incorrect team scores due to Gazette error.
Janesville Craig's boys swim team split a Big Eight Conference double dual meet Thursday night.
The Cougars earned a hard-fought 85-82 victory over visiting Beloit Memorial in a meet that was swept by Madison Memorial.
The Cougars’ Ben Witt finished second in both the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
Craig’s Kiel Wolff was second in the 200 individual medley.
Craig coach Charlotte Davies liked how the Cougars competed.
“I am really happy with how the boys fought to the very end," she said. "They have worked so hard, and they have earned the fast swimming that they are doing. The support they gave each other really showed what it means to all of them."
Sam Sarauer, Luis Navarrete and Avery Sullivan were honored on Senior Night.
“They are all leaders in and out of the pool,” Davies said. “These traits are something that they will take on in their lives.”
Craig swims again tonight in Sun Prairie.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 85, BELOIT 82; MADISON MEMORIAL 124, CRAIG 42; MADISON MEMORIAL 121, BELOIT 49
(Winners and top-3 Craig finishers)
200 medley relay—1. Memorial, 1:43.04.
200 freestyle—1. Jesse Drake (MM), 1:53.41; 2. Ben Witt (JC), 1:55.92.
200 individual medley—1. Gabe Pitzen (MM), 2:07.25; 2. Kiel Wolff (JC), 2:12.37.
50 freestyle—1. Evan Tucker-Jones (MM), 21.64.
100 butterfly—1. Gabe Pitzen (MM), 56.69; 2. Ben Witt (JC), 57.14.
100 freestyle—1. Ben Saladar (BM), 50.89.
500 freestyle—1. Jesse Drake (MM), 5:08.48; 3. Ethan Hundt (JC), 5:32.15.
200 freestyle relay—1. Memorial, 1:32.15.
100 backstroke—1. Anthony Jacobson (BM), 57.12.
100 breaststroke—1. Garrett McKinnon (MM), 1:07.77.
400 freestyle relay—1. Madison Memorial, 3:22.92; 2. Craig, 3:32.84.