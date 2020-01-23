Madison Memorial swept Janesville Craig and Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight Conference double dual meet at Janesville Craig on Thursday night.
The Spartans defeated both teams by identical 128-32 scores.
The Purple Knights defeated Craig 93-44.
The Cougars’ Ben Witt finished second in both the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
Craig’s Kiel Wolff was second in the 200 individual medley.
Craig coach Charlotte Davies liked how the Cougars competed despite the team scores.
“The support they gave each other really showed what it means to all of them,” Davies said.
Sam Sarauer, Luis Navarrete and Avery Sullivan were honored on Senior Night.
“They are all leaders in and out of the pool,” Davies said. “These traits are something that they will take on in their lives.”
Craig swims again Friday night in Sun Prairie.
MADISON MEMORIAL 128. CRAIG 32 MADISON MEMORIAL 128.00, BELOIT MEMORIAL 32 BELOIT MEMORIAL 93, JANESVILLE CRAIG 44 (Winners and top-3 Craig finishers)
200 medley relay—1. Memorial, 1:43.04.
200 freestyle—1. Jesse Drake (MM), 1:53.41; 2. Ben Witt (JC), 1:55.92.
200 individual medley—1. Gabe Pitzen (MM), 2:07.25; 2. Kiel Wolff (JC), 2:12.37.
50 freestyle—1. Evan Tucker-Jones (MM), 21.64.
100 butterfly—1. Gabe Pitzen (MM), 56.69; 2. Ben Witt (JC), 57.14.
100 freestyle—1. Ben Saladar (BM), 50.89.
500 freestyle—1. Jesse Drake (MM), 5:08.48; 3. Ethan Hundt (JC), 5:32.15.
200 freestyle relay—1. Memorial, 1:32.15.
100 backstroke—1. Anthony Jacobson (BM), 57.12.
100 breaststroke—1. Garrett McKinnon (MM), 1:07.77.
400 freestyle relay—1. Madison Memorial, 3:22.92; 2. Craig, 3:32.84.