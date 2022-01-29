Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Ben Witt
Ben Witt won two events to help Janesville Craig's boys swim team split in a Big Eight Conference triangular Friday.
Madison West defeated both Craig and Madison La Follette, while the Cougars easily swam past the Lancers.
Witt won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, while Jameson Punzel won the 500 freestyle for Craig.
"Tonight was senior night and parent night," Craig coach Matthew Palma said. "Our seniors Owen Jenson and David Cummings both had a terrific final home meet."
WEST 129, LA FOLLETTE 23
WEST 123, CRAIG 47
CRAIG 125, LA FOLLETTE 30
200 medley relay--1. West 1:43.53
200 freestyle--1. Ben Witt (C) 1:48.83
200 individual medley--1. Oscar Pardo (W) 2:07.36
50 freestyle--1. AJ Terry (L) 22.1; 3. David Cummings (C) 23.39
100 butterfly--1. Witt (C) 52.78
100 freestyle--1. Terry (L) 48.87
500 freestyle--1. Jameson Punzel (C) 5:13.53
200 freestyle relay--1. West 1:33.37
100 backstroke--1. John Anderson (W) 1:01.42
100 breaststroke--1. Finn Frakes (W) 1:04.21
400 freestyle relay--1. West 3:26.09
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!