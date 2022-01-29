Ben Witt won two events to help Janesville Craig's boys swim team split in a Big Eight Conference triangular Friday.

Madison West defeated both Craig and Madison La Follette, while the Cougars easily swam past the Lancers.

Witt won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, while Jameson Punzel won the 500 freestyle for Craig.

"Tonight was senior night and parent night," Craig coach Matthew Palma said. "Our seniors Owen Jenson and David Cummings both had a terrific final home meet."

Big Eight Triangular

WEST 129, LA FOLLETTE 23

WEST 123, CRAIG 47

CRAIG 125, LA FOLLETTE 30

200 medley relay--1. West 1:43.53

200 freestyle--1. Ben Witt (C) 1:48.83

200 individual medley--1. Oscar Pardo (W) 2:07.36

50 freestyle--1. AJ Terry (L) 22.1; 3. David Cummings (C) 23.39

100 butterfly--1. Witt (C) 52.78

100 freestyle--1. Terry (L) 48.87

500 freestyle--1. Jameson Punzel (C) 5:13.53

200 freestyle relay--1. West 1:33.37

100 backstroke--1. John Anderson (W) 1:01.42

100 breaststroke--1. Finn Frakes (W) 1:04.21

400 freestyle relay--1. West 3:26.09

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you