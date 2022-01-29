Ben Witt won two events to help the Janesville Craig boys swimming team earn a split in a Big Eight Conference triangular meet Friday.
Madison West defeated both Craig and Madison La Follette. The Cougars easily swam past the Lancers.
Witt won the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly for Craig, and Jameson Punzel won the 500 freestyle.
"Tonight was senior night and parents' night," Craig coach Matthew Palma said. "Our seniors Owen Jenson and David Cummings both had a terrific final home meet."
Big Eight Triangular
WEST 129, LA FOLLETTE 23
WEST 123, CRAIG 47
CRAIG 125, LA FOLLETTE 30
200 medley relay—1. West 1:43.53. 200 freestyle—1. Ben Witt (C) 1:48.83. 200 individual medley—1. Oscar Pardo (W) 2:07.36. 50 freestyle—1. AJ Terry (L) 22.1; 3. David Cummings (C) 23.39. 100 butterfly—1. Witt (C) 52.78. 100 freestyle—1. Terry (L) 48.87. 500 freestyle—1. Jameson Punzel (C) 5:13.53. 200 freestyle relay—1. West 1:33.37. 100 backstroke—1. John Anderson (W) 1:01.42. 100 breaststroke—1. Finn Frakes (W) 1:04.21. 400 freestyle relay—1. West 3:26.09.
Parker fifth at Racine invite—Zhander Rowley set a meet record in winning the 200-yard individual medley and also swam on the record-setting 400 freestyle relay team to lead the Vikings at the Racine Invitational on Saturday.
Racine Case won the meet with 375 points, followed by Kenosha Indian Trail at 345.
Rowley, a senior won the 200 IM in 2:07.59. He joined Zach Payne, Jackson Ryan and Brad Warda in setting a meet record in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:34.45.
Racine Invitational
Team scores
Racine Case 375, Kenosha Indian Trail 345, Burlington 321, Kenosha Tremper 288, Janesville Parker 248, Zion-Benton (Ill.) 216, Kenosha Bradford 161, Watertown 149, Racine Prairie/St. Catherine's 49, Racine Park 46.