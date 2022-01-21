Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Janesville Craig boys swim team split in a Big Eight Conference triangular Friday.
The Cougars defeated Madison East but lost to Madison Memorial.
David Cummings finished second in the 50 freestyle to highlight Craig swimmers.
Several of the younger guys are getting better and better," Craig coach Matthew Palma said. "Their hard work is paying off."
CRAIG 96, EAST 71
MEMORIAL 127, CRAIG 43
MEMORIAL 123, EAST 41
200 medley relay--1. Memorial 1:40.64
200 freestyle--1. Charlie House (M) 1:46.56; 3. Ben Witt (C) 1:51.2
200 individual medley--1. Gabe Pitzen (M) 1:59.07; 3. Jameson Punzel (C) 2:12.59
50 freestyle--1. Ben Connor (E) 22.79; 2. David Cummings (C) 23.71
100 butterfly--1. Joe Dawson (M) 58.81; 3. Colin Van Sickle (C) 1:08.08
100 freestyle--1. House (M) 49.63
500 freestyle--1. Alex Heinrich (M) 5:09.37
200 freestyle relay--1. Memorial 1:33.43
100 backstroke--1. Connor Smith (E) 53.11
100 breaststroke--1. Etienne Dolezal (M) 1:04.62
400 freestyle relay--1. Memorial 3:24.08
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!