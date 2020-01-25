Janesville Craig's boys swim team finished fourth at the Falls Invitational on Saturday.
Brookfield's co-op team finished first with 554 and Menomonee Falls/Germantown was second at 491.
Ben Witt finished third in the 100 butterfly for Craig's top individual finish.
“After having three meets back to back, we are really happy with the boys performances today," Craig coach Charlotte Davies said. "They pushed themselves all way through the meet.
"With the season coming to a close, we are looking forward to conference and sectionals coming up. I couldn’t be more proud to be their coach.”
Falls Invitational
TEAM SCORES
Brookfield 554, Menomonee Falls/Germantown 491, Waukesha West/Mukwonago 305, Janesville Craig 236, West Bend 229, Madison East 201, Watertown 136
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS
200 medley relay--Brookfield 1:38.69; 200 freestyle--Michael Long (Brook) 1:48.15; 4. Kiel Wolff (JC) 1:54.43; 200 individual medley--Ming Ong (MF) 2:00.61; 50 freestyle--Alex Foti (WW) 22.49; 100 butterfly--Ong (MF) 54.21; 3. Ben Witt (JC) 56.89
100 freestyle--Josh Wu (MF) 48.85; 500 freestyle--Foti (WW) 4:45.52200 freestyle relay--Brookfield 1:34.4; 100 backstroke--Long (Brook) 53.01; 100 breaststroke--Wu (MF) 59.29; 400 freestyle relay--Brookfield 3:19.9