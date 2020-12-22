Janesville Craig’s boys swim team won four events Tuesday night, but it was not enough to overcome host Oak Creek in a nonconference dual meet.
The Knights won 112-64.
Craig’s Ben Witt was first in the 100 butterfly (56.14) and second in the 200 individual medley and teamed with Kadin Wojcik, Ethan Mundt and Aiden Van Tuyl to win the 400 free relay. Wojcik also won the 50 freestyle (25.20), and David Cummings took the 100 freestyle (55.28).
Craig hosts Edgerton in a nonconference dual Tuesday.
OAK CREEK 112, CRAIG 64200 medley relay—Oak Creek 1:49.84, Craig 2:01.06. 200 free—Mudry (OC) 1:53.85, 3. Ethan Hundt (JC) 2:07.15. 200 IM—Ketterling (OC) 2:02.31, 2. Ben Witt (JC) 2:13.75. 50 free—Kadin Wojcik (JC) 25.20. 100 fly—Witt 56.14. 100 free—David Cummings (JC) 55.28. 500 free—Connors (OC) 56.27, 2. Wojcik 5:49.30. 200 free relay—Oak Creek, n/a. 100 back—Trask (OC) 1:02.25, 2. Hundt 1:11.27. 100 breaststroke—Ketterling 1:07.64, 3. Jack Austin (JC) 1:29.35. 400 free relay—Craig (Wojcik, Hundt, Aiden Van Tuyl, Witt), 3:55.18.
Sauk Prairie tops Parker
Ben Rahlf won the 100 butterfly (1:00.09) and was second in the 200 IM, but Janesville Parker’s boys swim team lost on the road to Sauk Prairie, 122-45.
Aaron Griffith also picked up an event win for the Vikings in the 50 freestyle (24.57).
Zhander Rowley took second in both the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
"Zhander had a really good 500 freestyle," Parker coach Eric Rhodes said. "We had a couple breakout swims tonight with only seven varsity swimmers."
Parker hosts Elkhorn in a meet Tuesday.
SAUK PRAIRIE 122, PARKER 45200 medley relay—Sauk Prairie 1:49.74, Parker 1:50.27. 200 free—Zach Guenthermann (SP) 1:58.86, 3. Zach Payne (P) 2:06.21. 200 IM—Matthew Loy (SP) 2:12.76, Ben Rahlf (P), 2:15.92. 50 free—Aaron Griffith (P) 24.57. 100 fly—Rahlf 1:00.09. 100 free—Ryan Godwin (SP) 54.34. 500 free—Loy 5:22.54, Zhander Rowley (P) 5:25.76. 200 free relay—Sauk Prairie 1:42.84. 100 back—Guenthermann 58.15, 3. Griffith 1:05.62. 100 breaststroke—Sam King (SP) 1:06.05, 2. Rowley 1:08.02. 400 free relay—Sauk Prairie 3:38.28.