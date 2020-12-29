Janesville Craig's boys swim team won all but two events in a nonconference dual meet against Edgerton/Evansville on Tuesday.
The Cougars swept the relays on the way to a 113-31 victory.
Ben Witt was part of two relay victories and won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:10.64 and the 100 backstroke in 59.11. Kadin Wojcik won the 500 freestyle (5:39.87), Jack Austin won the 100 free (1:03.15), David Cummings won the 100 butterfly (1:02.71) and Ethan Hundt won the 200 free (2:09.57), and all four of those swimmers each were part of two winning relays.
Craig's next meet is Jan. 8 at Janesville Parker.
CRAIG 113, EDGERTON/EVANSVILLE 31
200 medley relay--Craig (Ethan Hundt, Kadin Wojcik, Ben Witt, Jack Austin), 1:57.77. 200 free--Hundt 2:09.57, 2. Brennan McCombs (C) 2:43.99, 3. Ethan Brossard (C) 2:48.21. 200 IM--Witt 2:10.64. 50 free--Liam Punzel (E) 24.14, 2. Wojcik, 24.33. 100 fly--David Cummings (C) 1:02.71, 2. Hundt 1:06.74, 3. Colin Vansickle (C) 1:12.13. 100 free--Austin 1:03.15, 2. McCombes 1:13.20, 3. Jose Gomez Soto (C) 1:19.66. 500 free--Wojcik 5:39.87. 200 free relay--Craig (Austin, Christian Kneisel, Brossard, Cummings), 1:58.36. 100 back--Witt 59.11, 3. Brossard, 1:29.13. 100 breaststroke--Kass Tregoning (E) 1:17.40, 2. Austin 1:26.83, 3. VanTuyl 1:35.12. 400 free relay--Craig (Hundt, Wojcik, Cummings, Witt), 3:46.15.
- Elkhorn 85, Parker 84--The host Vikings won seven of the 11 events, but the Elks flashed their depth to hold on and win a nonconference meet.
Zhander Rowley won the 500-yard freestyle (5:30.43) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.61) along with being part of the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Ben Rahlf won the 200 IM (2:16.64) and was part of both winning relays.
Jackson Ryan won the 100 butterfly (1:05.86), and Aaron Griffith won the 50 free (23.87).
Parker hosts Baraboo on Tuesday.
ELKHORN 85, PARKER 84
200 medley relay--Parker (Zach Payne, Zhander Rowley, Ben Rahlf, Aaron Griffith), 1:50.63. 200 free--Mark Ambrose (E) 2:03.08, 2. Connor Rogula (P) 2:04.62, 3. Jackson Ryan (P) 2:14.33. 200 IM--Rahlf 2:16.64. 50 free--Griffith 23.87, 3. Alex Amacher (P) 27.66. 100 fly--Ryan 1:05.86. 100 free--Jeffrey Meersman (E) 56.76, 2. Hunter Kredowski (P) 59.63. 500 free--Rowley 5:30.43, 3. Rahlf 5:37.55. 200 free relay--Elkhorn (Jake Dahlgren, Beau Hanson, Ambrose, Meersman), 1:42.08, 2. Parker 1:43.55. 100 back--Tyler Bestland (E) 1:03.98, 2. Payne 1:09.20, 3. Rogula 1:09.96. 100 breaststroke--Rowley 1:08.61, 3. Amacher 1:22.73. 400 free relay--Parker (Rowley, Rahlf, Rogula, Payne), 3:52.35.