Janesville Craig's boys swim team made it a clean sweep Tuesday night.
The Cougars won all 11 events to top host Fort Atkinson 94-76 in a nonconference dual meet.
"The guys swam great and continue to drop time," Craig head coach Matt Palma said. "We are seeing some great progress in the younger guys. All around, a great meet."
Ben Witt won the 200 individual medley (2:09.71) and 500 freestyle (5:16.22) and was part of two winning relay teams.
Kadin Wojcik won the 200 freestyle (2:01.91) and the 100 free (55.24) and was part of two winning relays.
Ethan Hundt won the 50 free (24.86) and the 100 backstroke (1:07.96) and was on two winning relays.
David Cummings won the 100 breaststroke (1:20.91) and was on one relay, and Colin Vansickle won the 100 fly (1:07.94) and was on one relay.
The Cougars swim at Lake Geneva Badger on Saturday.
CRAIG 94, FORT ATKINSON 76
200 medley relay--Craig (Ethan Hundt, Jack Austin, Colin Vansickle, Aiden Van Tuyl), 2:03.42. 200 free--Kadin Wojcik (C) 2:01.91, 3. Carson Dooman (C) 2:08.48. 200 IM--Ben Witt (C) 2:09.71. 50 free--Hundt 24.86. 100 fly--Vansickle 1:07.04. 100 free--Wojcik 55.24, 2. Dooman 57.50. 500 free--Witt 5:16.12. 200 free relay--Craig (Wojcik, David Cummings, Dooman, Witt), 1:38.99. 100 back--Hundt 1:07.96. 100 breaststroke--Cummings 1:20.91. 300 free relay--Craig (Wojcik, Hundt, Dooman, Witt), 3:44.05.
Milton holds off Parker
Parker's boys swim team won six of the 11 events Tuesday, but visiting Milton won two of the three relay events and won 87-81.
Zhander Rowley won the 200 IM (2:17.02) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.92) and was part of Parker's winning 400 free relay team to lead the way for the Vikings.
Connor Rogula (200 free), Aaron Griffith (100 free) and Ben Rahlf (500 free) also earned individual event wins for Parker, and all three were on the winning relay.
Gavin Bartels wont he 50 free and 100 breaststroke for the Red Hawks.
The Vikings host Waunakee on Friday night.
MILTON 87, PARKER 81
200 medley relay--Milton (Ryker Bailey, Gavin Bartels, Rider Jarzen, Andrew Jeffson), 1:53.51. 200 free--Connor Rogula (P) 2:03.87, 2. Erik Schultz (M) 2:05.23, 3. Rylan Pagel (P) 2:23.41. 200 IM--Zhander Rowley (P) 2:17.02, 2. James Axe (M) 2:39.82, 3. Alex Amacher (P) 2:47.52. 50 free--Bartels 24.01, 2. Jarzen 25.03, 3. Jeffson 26.40. 100 fly--Bailey 59.94, 2. Rogula 1:09.52, 3. Pagel 1:21.60. 100 free--Aaron Griffith (P) 52.03, 2. Zach Payne (P) 56.16, 3. Jeffson 57.52. 500 free--Ben Rahlf (P) 5:35.99, 2. Schultz 5:36.56, 3. Hayden Lee (M) 6:57.97. 200 free relay--Milton (Bailey, Axe, Justin Chowaniec, Jarzen), 1:43.76. 100 back--Rowley 1:05.92, 2. Payne 1:09.60, 3. Jackson Ryan (P) 1:15.37. 100 breaststroke--Bartels 1:10.21, 2. Rahlf 1:15.79, 3. Axe 1:16.80. 400 free relay--Parker (Rowley, Rogula, Rahlf, Griffith) 3:44.65.