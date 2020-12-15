When Zack Payne, Zhander Rowley, Ben Rahlf and Connor Rogula teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay to open the meet Tuesday at Fort Atkinson, it was simply a sign of things to come.
The Janesville Parker foursome also won the last event of the night--the 400 free relay--and in between won six individual events, as well, as the Vikings beat the Blackhawks 94-75 in nonconference competition.
"We had nine guys and they had a full lineup, and we still won," Parker coach Eric Rhodes said. "I didn't expect to win 10 of the 11 events, so it was a really good night."
Payne, Rowley, Rahlf and Rogula won the 200 medley relay in 1:54.59 and the 400 free relay in 4:05.97.
Rahlf also won the 200 IM (2:15.79) and 100 backstroke (1:02.79). Rowley won the 500 free (5:31.18) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.61). Payne won the 200 free (2:06.10), and Rogula won the 50 free (26.12).
Other event winners for Parker were Jackson Ryan (1:04.88 in the 100 butterfly) and Hunter Kredwoski (1:00.33 in the 100 free).
The 500 free, we went 1-2-3. There's 13 points to 3 for them," Rhodes said. "Then we were 1-2 in the 100 back and 1-2 in the breaststroke, so those three events, that was huge."
Fort's lone victory came in the 200 free relay.
Parker swims at Edgerton on Thursday night.
PARKER 94, FORT ATKINSON 75
200 medley relay--Parker (Zack Payne, Zhander Rowley, Ben Rahlf, Connor Rogula), 1:54.59, Fort 2:10.31. 200 free--Payne 2:06.10, 2. Ethan Larson (FA), 2:12.48. 200 IM--Rahlf 2:15.79, 2. Noah Frame (FA), 2:33.96. 50 free--Rogula 26.12, 2. Logan Recob (F) 26.70. 100 fly--Jackson Ryan (P), 1:04.88, 2. Payne 1:04.98. 100 free--Hunter Kredowski (P) 1:00.33, 2. Recob 1:01.94, 3. Alex Amacher (P) 1:03.92. 500 free--Rowley 5:31.18, 2. Rogula 6:04.78, 3. Ryan 6:21.45. 200 free relay--Fort (Josh Larson, Ethan Larson, Dan Krapfl, Recob), 1:47.10, 2. Parker 1:55.92. 100 back--Rahlf 1:02.79, 2. Kredowski 1:09.89. 100 breaststroke--Rowley 1:07.61, 2. Amacher 1:24.88. 400 free relay--Parker (Payne, Rahlf, Rogula, Rowley), 3:42.71, 2. Fort 4:05.97.
Muskego tops Craig
Host Muskego won every event but one to beat Janesville Craig on Tuesday.
Sophomore Ben Witt led the Cougars, finishing first in the 500 freestyle in 5:17.19 and taking second in the 200 free in 1:53.49.
David Cummings was second in the 100 breaststroke.
MUSKEGO 124, CRAIG 46
200 medley relay--Muskego 1:44.83, Craig 1:56.32. 200 free--Nolan Anderson (M) 1:51.33, 2. Ben Witt (C) 1:53.49. 200 IM--Ryan Slonac (M) 2:05.30, 3. Kadin Wojcik (C) 2:24.50. 50 free--Adam Fisher (M) 22.24. 100 fly--Slonac 57.49. 100 free--Anderson 50.19. 500 free--Witt 5:17.19, 3. Carson Dooman (C) 6:21.36. 200 free relay--Muskego 1:36.43, Craig 1:47.26. 100 back--Fisher 53.39. 100 breaststroke--Brandon Boyer (M) 1:16.41, 2. David Cummings (C) 1:17.60. 400 free relay--Muskego 3:26.89, Craig 3:48.03.