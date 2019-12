Madison Memorial displayed their depth and talent Friday night by defeating host Janesville Parker 136-34 in a Big Eight Conference boys swimming meet.

Spartan swimmers won every event.

Riley Wingate and Benjamin Rahlf each earned second-place finishes for the Vikings. Wingate was second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:27.10. Rahlf was second in the 100 breakstroke in 1:08.79

MEMORIAL136, PARKER 34

(Winners and any top-3 Parker finisher)

200 medley relay—Memorial, 1:44.04.

200 freestyle—1. Charlie House (MM), 1:57.42.

200 individual medley—1. Brett Neumann (MM), 2:08.12.

50 freestyle—1. Evan Tucker-Jones (MM), 22.21.

100 butterfly—1. Evan Tucker-Jones (MM), 57.42.

100 freestyle—1. Cameren Ketarkus (MM), 50.48.

500 freestyle—1. Kevin Chang (MM), 5:21.50; 2. Riley Wingate (JP), 5:27.10.

200 freestyle relay—1. Memorial, 1:33.58.

100 backstroke—1. Garrett McKinnon (MM), 58.29.

100 breaststroke—1. Jesse Drake (MM), 1:06.93; 2. Benjamin Rahlf (JP), 1:08.79.

400 freestyle relay—1. Memorial, 3:26.03.