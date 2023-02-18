Janesville Craig’s Ben Witt finished seventh in the 100 butterfly and 16th in the 200 freestyle at the WIAA Division 1 state boys swimming and diving championships in Waukesha on Saturday.
In the 200 free, Witt finished with a time of 1:44.14. In the 100 butterfly, he finished at 51.13.
"Ben did very well," said Craig coach Matthew Palma. "He dropped some more time in the 200 free and had a solid time in his 100 fly. He really went out hard in the 200 and didn't have a lot of time to recover for the 100 fly.
“He capped off a brilliant high school swimming career. He has been such an important part of our team for many years. He always gave it his all in practice, his races and anchoring some big relays. He plans to swim for UW-Milwaukee next year.”
Badger’s Evan Langelund finished 10th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.55.
Badger’s co-op team also placed two relay teams.
In the 200 medley relay, Kal Kramp, Noah Langelund, Hunter McKittrick and Evan Langelund combined to finish 18th with a time of 1:40.78. The team came together again in the 400 freestyle relay and finished 22nd with a time of 3:23.36.
2023 WIAA BOYS SWIMMING STATE TOURNAMENT
TOP FINISHERS AND TOP AREA FINISHERS
200 medley relay—1. Middleton (Theo Wolf, Sam Wolf, Caden Van Buren, Max Carter) 1:31.05; 18. Badger Co-op (Kal Kramp, Noah Langelund, Hunter McKittrick, Evan Langelund) 1:40.78.
200 freestyle—1. Nick Chirafisi (Middleton) 1:37.11; 16. Ben Witt (Janesville Craig) 1:44.14.