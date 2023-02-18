Janesville Craig’s Ben Witt finished seventh in the 100 butterfly and 16th in the 200 freestyle at the WIAA Division 1 state boys swimming and diving championships in Waukesha on Saturday.

In the 200 free, Witt finished with a time of 1:44.14. In the 100 butterfly, he finished at 51.13.

Badger’s Hunter McKittrick competes in the 100 butterfly during the WIAA Division 1 boys swimming state tournament on Saturday.
Milton’s Gavin Bartels competes in the 100 freestyle in the WIAA Division 2 boys swimming tournament on Friday.
