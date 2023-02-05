Ben Witt shined for Janesville Craig in the Big Eight Conference boys swimming meet Saturday.
Witt became the conference champion in the 100 fly with his first place finish at 52.16. Witt also placed seventh in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:47.98.
The Cougars scored 58 points in the meet. Middleton won the team title with 600 points. The next closest team, Madison West, scored 447.
"Many of the guys dropped time in their events," said Craig coach Matthew Palma. "Our conference is filled with the fastest swimmers in the state and it was a great way for us to get ready for next week's sectional meet in Racine."
BIG EIGHT VARSITY CONFERENCE MEET
TEAM RESULTS
Middleton 600, Madison West 447, Madison Memorial 445, Sun Prairie East 234, Verona Area 159, Madison East/LaFollette 154, Sun Prairie West 128.5, Beloit Memorial 62.5, Janesville Craig 58.
TOP FINISHERS AND TOP CRAIG FINISHERS
1-meter dive—1. Krishna Lakkaraju (MM) 443.55.
200 medley relay—1. Middleton (Theo Wolf, Sam Wolf, Caden Van Buren, Max Carter), 1:34.06; 13. Craig (Carter Pichler, Jameson Punzel, Ben Witt, Jack Van Berkum), 1:46.08.
200 free—1. Nick Chirafisi (M) 1:41.93; 7. Witt (JC) 1:47.98.
200 IM—1. S. Wolf (M) 1:54.27; 15. Punzel (JC) 2:10.13.
50 free—1. Jack Madoch (M) 20.86; 27. Van Berkum (JC) 24.34.
100 fly—1. Witt (JC) 52.16.
100 free—1. Madoch (M) 46.41; 24. Van Berkum (JC) 53.33.