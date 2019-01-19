Kiel Wolff finished third in the 200-yard individual medley, leading the Janesville Craig High boys swim team at Saturday’s Menomonee Falls Invite.

Wolff also finished seventh in the 500 freestyle and swam on two relays that took sixth. The Cougars scored 270 points to finish fifth out of six teams.

Craig’s Callaghan Bradley was fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Germantown won the team title with 513 points, followed by Waukesha West/Mukwonago (422) and the Barracuda co-op (368).

The Cougars are off until the Big Eight Conference meet Feb. 1.

Menomonee Falls Invite

TEAM SCORES

Germantown 513, Waukesha West/Mukwonago 422, Barracuda 368, West Bend 296.5, Janesville Craig 270, Watertown 239.5.

EVENT WINNERS AND TOP CRAIG FINISHER

200 medley relay—1. Germantown, 1:40.92; 6. Craig, 1:52.05.

200 free—1. Michael Linnihan, Cuda, 1:46.55; 6. Lochlin Pearce, Craig, 2:00.32.

200 IM—1. Brady Miller, Cuda, 2:11.89; 3. Kiel Wolff, Craig, 2:16.61.

50 free—1. Alex Foti, WWM, 22.74; 12. Sam Sarauer, Craig, 25.71.

100 butterfly—1. Ming Ong, Germantown, 54.93; 7. Gavin Ziebell, Craig, 1:03.64.

100 free—1. Linnihan, Cuda, 48.08; 8. Sarauer, Craig, 56.29.

500 free—1. Foti, WWM, 4:56.81; 7. Wolff, Craig, 5:26.27.

200 free relay—1. Cuda, 1:32.25; 6. Craig, 1:43.20.

100 back—1. Ming, Germantown, 54.77; 6. Pearce, Craig, 1:03.33.

100 breast—1. Ethan James, WWM, 1:03.74; 5. Callaghan Bradley, Craig, 1:08.88.

400 free relay—1. Cuda, 3:25.55; 6. Craig, 3:46.12.