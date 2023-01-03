01STOCK_BOYS_SWIM
Buy Now

Elkhorn won the three relay events and had five individual wins in a 111-58 Southern Lakes dual meet victory over Whitewater on Tuesday night.

Dominic Brandt and Tyler Bestland each had two individual event victories, and both were part of two of the winning relay foursomes. Brandt was first in the individual medley (2:43.69) and the 100 freestyle (1:02.71), while Bestland won the 100 butterfly (1:08.77) and 100 backstroke (1:08.17).

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you