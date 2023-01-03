Elkhorn won the three relay events and had five individual wins in a 111-58 Southern Lakes dual meet victory over Whitewater on Tuesday night.
Dominic Brandt and Tyler Bestland each had two individual event victories, and both were part of two of the winning relay foursomes. Brandt was first in the individual medley (2:43.69) and the 100 freestyle (1:02.71), while Bestland won the 100 butterfly (1:08.77) and 100 backstroke (1:08.17).
Weitzel won the 400 freestyle for the Elks in a time of 5:10.14.
The Whippets had three individual event wins, two by sophomore Jack Hefty in the 50 freestyle (28.51) and the 100 breaststroke (1:25.98). Tyler Arnett took the 200 freestyle for Whitewater in 2:16.47.
ELKHORN 111, WHITEWATER 58
200 medley relay—Elkhorn (Tyler Bestland, Emmanuel Padilla, Jack Pelnar, Evan Baugrud) 2:16.49. 2. Whitewater (Tyler Arnett, Cruz Aranda, Jack Hefty, Andrew O’Toole) 2:22.87.
Fort Atkinson 95, Milton 75—The Blackhawks won eight events Tuesday night during their Senior Night, including four apiece by seniors Charlie Schenck and Ethan Larson.
“Tonight we were able to put together a lot of solid swims and it was truly a team win,” Fort Atkinson boys swim coach Evan Hill said. “We knew coming into the meet that it was going to be a tough meet.”
The Red Hawks got two wins from Gavin Bartels in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.57) and the 100 freestyle (53.48). They also swept the top three spots in the individual medley, which Brady Case won in a time of 2:24.7.
FORT ATKINSON 95, MILTON 75
200 medley relay—Fort Atkinson (Peyton Godfrey, Ethan Larson, Jack Schepp, Kade Eske) 1:51.11. 2. Milton (Gavin Bartels, Erik Staff, Brady Case, William Case) 1:57.41.
200 freestyle—Charlie Schenck (FA) 2:00.13. 3. Owen Carter (M) 2:11.18.