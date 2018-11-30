Janesville Parker High School’s swim team won eight of 10 events to defeat visiting Madison La Follette in the Vikings' Big Eight Conference opener.
Cameron Odegaard won both the 200-meter individual medley and 100 butterfly events, and teammate Nathan Warda won the 200 and 500 freestyle events.
Coach Eric Rhodes was pleased with his team’s debut.
“We swam really well as a team,” he said. “Being the first meet of the season, we didn’t really know what we were going to get tonight, but I was pleasantly surprised with everybody.”
Parker competes Saturday in the Cougar Relays meet at Craig, which starts at 10 a.m.
PARKER 116, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 49
200 Medley Relay—Janesville 1:51.05, La Follette 1:58.58
200 Freestyle—Nathan Warda (JP) 2:03.18, Benja Niesen (LF) 2:09.59, Aaron Griffith (JP) 2:25.
200 Individual Medley—Cameran Odegaard (JP) 2:09.40, Riley Wingate (JP) 1:03.12, Nate Menge (LF) 1:04.42.
50 Freestyle—Hayden Mueller (LF) 25.79, Remy Brown (JP) 25.89, Harley Hall (J) 27.44.
100 Butterfly—Odegaard 57.92, Wingate 1:03.12, Menge 1:04.42.
100 Freestyle—Benjamin Rahlf (JP) 57.24, Peyton Meyer (JP) 59.68, Barry Fitz (LF) 1:03.41.
500 Freestyle—N. Warda 5:32.64, Kyle Warda (JP) 6:15.25, Logan Rogula (JP), 6:25.
200 Freestyle Relay—La Follette 1:44.72, Parker 1:45.15.
100 Backstroke—Menge 1:07.64, Rogula 1:09.50, K. Warda 1:17.20.
100 Breaststroke—Brandon Paul (JP) 1:26.75, Patrick Mahaffey (JP) 1:28.86, Dawson France (JP) 1:28.86.
400 Freestyle Relay--Parker 3:41.54, La Follette 4:23.41.
- Craig 90, Madison East 79--The Cougars got off to a winning start this season thanks to a comeback effort.
The Cougars were trailing host Madison East at the midway point of the meet, but they rallied by winning all but one of the remaining events.
Craig coach Mike Schuenke said his team rallied around the captains and applauded his team’s comeback.
Craig junior Sam Sarauer won the 50 freestyle and took second in the 100 butterfly, and senior Kiel Wolff won both the 500- and 200-meter freestyle races.
“This team showed they can dig deep,” Schuenke said. “It was one heck of a finish.”
Craig hosts the Cougar Relays today at 10 a.m.
CRAIG 90, MADISON EAST 79
200 Medley Relay—Madison East 1:51.76, Craig 1:54.73
200 Freestyle—Liam Duffy (ME) 2:00.81, Kiel Wolff (C) 2:00.97, Lochlin Pearce (C) 2:02.36.
200 Individual Medley—Kody Hellenbrand (ME) 2:09.39, Gavin Ziebell (C) 2:24.42, Maxwell Loetscher (ME) 2:25.13.
50 Freestyle—Sam Sarauer (C) 25.80, Dominic Bailey (ME) 26.07, Bryn Ostby (ME) 26.29.
100 Butterfly—Hellenbrand 57.31, Sarauer 1:04.81, Kadin Wojcik (C) 1:07.58.
100 Freestyle—Ziebell 57.48 , Alek Ragabo (ME) 58.82, Malik Terrab (ME) 1:00.90.
500 Freestyle—Wolff 5:22.48, Duffy 5:26.55, Pearce 5:52.93.
200 Freestyle Relay—Craig 1:44.39, Madison East 1:45.04.
100 Backstroke—Wojcik 1:07.47, Andrew Morrow (ME) 1:11.30, Luis Navarrete (C) 1:19.87.
100 Breaststroke—Callaghan Bradley (C) 1:10.16, Loetscher 1:14.47, Ostby 1:22.12.
400 Freestyle Relay—Craig 3:41.35, Madison East 3:47.93.
