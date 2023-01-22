01STOCK_BOYS_SWIM
Three Janesville Craig swimmers won individual events at the Eagle Jay boys swim invite in Jefferson on Saturday to help the Cougars narrowly claim the team title over the Burlington co-op team.

Senior Ben Witt won twice, once in the 200 freestyle in 1:49.60 and again in the 100 butterfly in 53.86. Junior Carter Pichler was Craig’s third winner, taking the 500 freestyle in a time of 5:35.67. A handful of second- and third-place finishes also helped boost the Cougars’ team score and edge Burlington by 16.5 team points.

