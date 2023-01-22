Three Janesville Craig swimmers won individual events at the Eagle Jay boys swim invite in Jefferson on Saturday to help the Cougars narrowly claim the team title over the Burlington co-op team.
Senior Ben Witt won twice, once in the 200 freestyle in 1:49.60 and again in the 100 butterfly in 53.86. Junior Carter Pichler was Craig’s third winner, taking the 500 freestyle in a time of 5:35.67. A handful of second- and third-place finishes also helped boost the Cougars’ team score and edge Burlington by 16.5 team points.
“We got the majority of our points from our solid depth of guys like Gabe Barajas, James Gansen, Xavier Gravert and the Austin brothers (Jack and Joey),” Craig coach Matthew Palma said.
Elkhorn junior Logan Weitzel took second in the 500 freestyle (5:43.85) and third in the 200 freestyle (2:01.34) to lead the Elks to a seventh-place team finish. Junior Tyler Bestland also took second in the 100 backstroke (1:01.25) for the Elks.
Malachi Webb of Delavan-Darien had the Comets’ best finish, taking fourth in the 500 freestyle in 5:48.90. Edgerton/Evansville’s 400 freestyle relay team of Collin Doerr, Kacper Durski, Trey Hillmann and Silas Hillmann was 14th to give the team its only points of the meet.
EAGLE JAY INVITE
TEAM SCORES
Janesville Craig 358, Burlington co-op 341.5, Stoughton 296, Fort Atkinson 288.5, Watertown 195, Milwaukee King 190, Elkhorn 180, Jefferson/Cambridge 116, Wayland/Beaver Dam 81, Kenosha Bradford 65, Delavan-Darien 53, Edgerton/Evansville 6.
TOP FINISHER, TOP CRAIG FINISHER AND TOP LOCAL FINISHER
200 medley relay—Burlington (Trey Smith, Hopking Uyenbat, Caleb Weis, Franklin Mayer) 1:46.53. 2. Janesville Craig (Jack Van Berkum, Jameson Punzel, Ben Witt, Carter Pichler) 1:47.99. 7. Elkhorn (Tyler Bestland, Jack Pelnar, Emmanuel Padilla, Sam Dreyer) 1:58.00.