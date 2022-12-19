Middleton dominated a 15-team field at the Beloit Invite at Beloit Memorial High on Saturday, winning the team title by 180 points over second-place Verona.
The Cardinals recorded wins in 11 events and three out of four relays.
The Lake Geneva Badger co-op was fourth in the team competition with 263.5 points, while Janesville Craig took sixth with 230. Other area teams at the meet included Milton (ninth, 112.5 points), Janesville Parker (12th, 46 points) and Delavan-Darien (15th, six points).
Ben Witt was an event winner for the Craig Cougars, finishing the 100-yard butterfly in 52.91, a full two seconds faster than the second-place finisher. The senior also took second in the 200 butterfly in 2:01.25.
For Parker, Zach Payne had a pair of top-10 finishes. The Vikings junior was seventh in the 500 freestyle in 5:29.65 and 10th in the 200 backstroke in 2:22.47.
The Badger co-op saw top-five finishes from Evan Langelund in the 50 freestyle (second, 22.28), Noah Langelund in the 200 backstroke (third, 2:09.59). and its 800 freestyle relay (fifth, 8:06.53).
BELOIT INVITE RESULTS SATURDAY TEAM RESULTS
Middleton 694, Verona 514, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 372, Badger co-op 263.5, Beloit Memorial 234, Janesville Craig 230, Oregon 215, Machesney Park Harlem (Illinois) 166, Milton 112.5, Auburn 102, Platteville/Lancaster 49, Janesville Parker 46, Kenosha Tremper 24, Kenosha Bradford 15, Delavan-Darien 6.
EVENT WINNERS AND TOP LOCAL FINISH
400 medley relay—Middleton (Theo Wolf, Nick Nhirafisi, Sam Wolf, Jack Madoch) 3:35.03. 5. Janesville Craig (Jack Van Berkum, Ben Witt, Jameson Punzel, Carter Pichler) 3:58.79.
200 freestyle—Spencer Stluka (O) 1:49.75. 9. Brody Covert (Bad) 2:09.24.
400 individual medley—S. Wolf (Mid) 4:15.54. 6. Noah Langelund (Bad) 4:43.58.
50 freestyle—Madoch (Mid) 21.43. 2. Evan Langelund (Bad) 22.28.
200 butterfly—Chirafisi (Mid) 1:56.59. 2. Witt (JC) 2:01.25.
100 backstroke—T. Wolf (Mid) 56.86. 8. Marcus Salter (Bad) 1:03.94.
100 breaststroke—Grayson Neumann (V) 1:03.83. 10. Jameson Punzel (JC) 1:09.10.
400 freestyle relay—Middleton (S. Wolf, Chirafisi, Jack Madigan, Max Carter) 3:17.94. 6. Janesville Craig (Aiden Van Tuyl, James Gansen, Gabe Barajas, Jack Van Berkum) 3:47.31.
500 freestyle—Finnley Conklin (O) 4:52.74. 7. Zach Payne (JP) 5:29.65.
100 freestyle—Madoch (Mid) 46.80. 11. Kal Kramp (Bad) 54.42.
200 individual medley—T. Wolf (Mid) 2:07.58. 6. Gansen (JC) 2:23.84.
200 freestyle relay—Oregon (Stluka, Oliver Wiedemann, Josh Weber, Conklin) 1:30.05. 8. Badger co-op (Dawson Schultz, Salter, Travis Warren, Kramp) 1:41.98.
100 butterfly—Witt (JC) 52.91.
200 backstroke—Carter (Mid) 2:00.94. 3. N. Langelund (Bad) 2:09.59.
200 breaststroke—S. Wolf (Mid) 2:14.39. 14. Gansen (JC) 2:47.66.
800 freestyle relay—Middleton (T. Wolf, Chirafisi, Madoch, Carter) 7:19.59. 5. Badger (Hunter McKittrick, N. Langelund, Costa Scocos, E. Langelund) 8:06.53.