Big Eight Conference boys swim powerhouse Madison West dominated the seven-team Parker Relays on Saturday.
The Regents won eight of nine events in running away with the team title. West finished with 394 points, followed by Rockton (Illinois) Hononegah with 316. Janesville Craig was fourth with 354 and host Parker took sixth with 226.
The city's top finish came in the 400 freestyle relay where Parker's team of Zhander Rowley, Jackson Ryan, Zachary Payne and Brad Warda finished second.
Parker relays
TEAM SCORES
Madison West 394, Rockton (Ill.) Hononegah (Ill.) 316, Middleton 306, Janesville Craig 254, Beloit Memorial 240, Janesville Parker 226, Madison East 184.
RELAY RESULTS
200 freestyle—1. West 1:30.91; 2. East 1:30.91. 400 medley—1. West 3:45.56; 2. Hononegah 3:50.42. 800 freestyle—1. West 7:42.6; 2. Beloit 8:24.75. 400 individual medley—1. West 3:54; 2. Hononegah 3:54.5. 300 backstroke—1. East 2:44.12; 2. West 2:53.72. 500 crescendo—1. West 4:31.64; 2. Hononegah 4:48.54. 300 breastroke—1. West 2:58.14; 2. Hononegah 3:16.55. 400 freestyle—1. West 3:22.0; 2. Parker (Zhander Rowley, Jackson Ryan, Zachary Payne, Brad Warda) 3:37.1. 200 medley—1. West 1:44.16; 2. Middleton 1:53.04.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.