The Beloit Memorial boys swimming team was dominant in Thursday’s Rock County Championships held at the Purple Knights’ pool.

Beloit won the team title with 709 points. Janesville Parker was second with 495. Janesville Craig was third with 470, and Milton was fourth with 406.

Parker was led by a 1-2 finish in the 500 freestyle. Zhander Rowley won in 5:26.10, which was a drop of 14 seconds for him. Teammate Riley Wingate was second with 5:26.48.

Coach Eric Rhodes also commended the performance of Ben Rahlf, who finished second in the 200 individual medley.

“That was a really good swim,” Rhodes said.

The Vikings return to Big Eight Conference action today at Middleton and then compete in the Stoughton Invitational on Saturday.

Craig, which got a victory from Ben Witt in the 200 free (1:55.13) and from Kiel Wolff in the 100 free (51.73), hosts Beloit Memorial and Madison Memorial in Big Eight action tonight.

ROCK COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Beloit Memorial

TEAM SCORES

Beloit 709, Janesville Parker, 495, Janesville Craig 470, Milton 406

INDIVIDUAL EVENTS

200 medley relay—1. Beloit (Ben Saladar, Anthony Jacobson, Kana Wong, C.J. Light), 1:45.32; 2. Parker, 1:47.88; 3. Milton, 1:52.17.

200 freestyle—1. Ben Witt (JC), 1:55.13; 2. Logan Rogula (JP), 1:59.80; 3. Sam Sarauer (JC), 2:01.19.

200 individual medley—1. Anthony Jacobson (BM), 2:07.44; 2. Benjamin Rahlf (JP), 2:11.34; 3. Riley Wingate (JP), 2:12.20.

50 freestyle—1. C.J. Light (BM), 23.82; 2. Ryker Bailey (M), 24.12; 3. Aaron Griffith (JP), 24.29.

100 butterfly—1. Ben Saladar (BM), 56.22; 2. Ben Witt (JC), 56.63; 3. Ryker Bailey (M), 57.88.

100 freestyle—1. Kiel Wolff (JC), 51.73; 2. C.J. Light (BM), 52:06; 3. Cole Witt (M), 52.33.

500 freestyle—1. Zhander Rowley (JP), 5:26.10; 2. Riley Wingate (JP), 5:26.48; 3. Kadin Wojcik (JC), 5:28.0.

200 freestyle relay—1. Milton (Ryker Bailey, Gavin Bartels, Devin Woodcock, Cole Witt), 1:38.88; 2. Craig, 1:41.46; 3. Beloit, 1:41.56.

100 backstroke—1. Ben Saladar (BM), 56.37; 2. Logan Rogula (JP), 1:01.39; 3. Ethan Hundt (JC), 1:04.06.

100 breaststroke—1. Anthony Jacobson (BM), 1:04.71; 2. Zhander Rowley (JP), 1:07.72; 3. Kiel Wolff (JC), 1:11.35.

400 freestyle relay—1. Beloit (Ben Saladar, C.J. Light, Ben Sill, Anthony Jacobson), 3:30.35; 2. Craig, 3:37.76; 3. Parker, 3:46.54.