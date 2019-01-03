Beloit Memorial outdistanced Janesville Parker to win the Rock County Championship boys swimming meet Thursday at the Purple Knights’ pool.
Beloit scored 731 points for the team title. Parker was second with 639. Janesville Craig was third with 425 points, and Milton was fourth was 304.
“We swam pretty good and had a lot of good times,” Parker coach Eric Rhodes said. “Beloit is just a little stronger right now.”
Parker’s Nathan Warda won the 200 freestyle (1:56.02). Teammate Cameron Odegaard won the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.57.
Callaghan Bradley finished second in the 50 freestyle (25.27) and in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.7), and Kiel Wolff was second in the 500 freestyle (5:32.38) for the Cougars’ top finishes.
Milton High freshman Ryker Bailey had the Red Hawks’ top finishes with thirds in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Janesville Parker hosts Beloit and Madison West, while Craig and Verona are at Middleton in Big Eight double-dual meets today.
ROCK COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Beloit High School
TEAM SCORES
Beloit Memorial 731, Janesville Parker 639, Janesville Craig 425, Milton 304
EVENT RESULTS
200 medley relay—1. Beloit, 1:48.29; 2. Beloit, 1:48.31.
200 freestyle—1. Nathan Warda (JP), 1:56.02; 2. C.J. Light (BM), 1:59.11; 3. Lochlin Pearce (JC), 2:00.93.
200 individual medley—1. Anthony Jacobson (BM), 2:06.56; 2. Cameron Odegaard (JP), 2:06.67; 3. Max Saladar (BM), 2:15.70.
50 freestyle—1. Nathan Sill (BM), 2. Callaghan Bradley (JC), 25.27; 3. Sam Sarauer (JC), 25.31.
100 butterfly—1. Ben Saladar (BM), 56.56; 2. Ben Levy (BM), 1:00.81; 3. Kana Wong (BM), 1:01.26.
100 freestyle—1. C.J. Light (BM), 52.86; 2. Nathan Sill (BM), 52.97; 3. Ryker Bailey (Mil), 54.38.
500 freestyle—1. Anthony Jacobson (BM), 5:13.66; 2. Kiel Wolff (JC), 5:32.38; 3. Riley Wingate (JP), 5:38.19.
200 freestyle relay—1. Beloit, 1:40.11; 2. Parker, 1:41.99.
100 backstroke—1. Ben Saladar (BM), 57.58; Nathan Warda (JP), 1:01.73; 3. Ryker Bailey (Mil), 1:04.20.
100 breaststroke—1. Cameron Odegaard (JP), 1:06.57; 2. Callaghan Bradley (JC), 1:07.79; 3. Max Saladar (BM), 1:08.24.
400 freestyle relay—1. Beloit, 3:29.08; 2. Parker, 3:36.54.
