The first and last events of the boys swim meet Tuesday night at Janesville Parker showed just how evenly matched the Vikings were with their counterparts from Baraboo.
In a 200-yard medley relay to kick things off, Parker won by six one-hundreths of a second. In the 400-yard freestyle relay race to close things out, Baraboo edged Parker by just 0.39 seconds.
That final event helped Baraboo hold off Parker 85-75 in a nonconference meet.
"They were a lot of fun to swim against," Parker coach Eric Rhodes said. "It was a great meet. Very evenly matched."
Parker opened the meet with a relay victory from Hunter Kedrowski, Zhander Rowley, Ben Rahlf and Aaron Griffith. They finished the 200-yard medley in 1:48.98, while Baraboo clocked in at 1:49.04.
Rowley went on to also win the 200 yard individual medley (2:16.32), while Griffith won the 50 free (24.14) and was second in the 100 free.
Rhodes said Rylan Pagel's time of 6:31.67 to finish second in the 500 freestyle was an 11-second improvement on his personal best.
Baraboo capped the close meet by winning the 400 free relay in 3:41.88, while Parker was right behind in 3:42.27.
The Vikings host Janesville Craig in a crosstown rivalry dual meet Friday night.
BARABOO 85, PARKER 75
200 medley relay--Parker (Hunter Kedrowski, Zhander Rowley, Ben Rahlf, Aaron Griffith), 1:48.98. 200 free--Seth Hittman (B) 2:03.96, 2. Rahlf 2:04.63. 200 IM--Rowley 2:16.32. 50 free--Grifftih 24.14. 100 fly--Jacob Laux (B) 54.90. 100 free--Hittman 54.79, 2. Griffith 55.06. 500 free--Nicholas Riesterer (B) 6:01.14, 2. Rylan Pagel 6:31.67. 200 free relay--Baraboo 1:39.94, Parker 1:46.52. 100 back--Ryan Reuter (B) 1:00.79, 2. Connor Rogula (P) 1:07.84. 100 breaststroke--Laux 1:02.73. 400 free relay--Baraboo 3:41.88, Parker 3:42.27.