Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
MILTON 95, STOUGHTON 75
200 medley relay--1. Milton (Andrew Jeffson, Brady Case, Erik Staff, William Case) 2:03.94
200 freestyle--1. Erik Schultz (M) 2:06.54; 2. Josh Phillips (S) 2:06.89
200 individual medley--1. Owen Lehman (S) 2:22.0; 2. Staff (M) 2:28.65
50 freestyle--1. Jeffson (M) 25.57; 2. Jordan Bathuly (S) 25.69
100 butterfly--1. Staff (M) 1:04.64; 2. Matt Eppler (S) 1:04.83
100 freestyle--1. Phillips (S) 56.69; 2. William Case (M) 59.61
500 freestyle--1. Schultz (M) 5:36.94; 2. Eppler (S) 5:38.77
200 freestyle relay--1. Milton (Case, Tyler Fischer, Teigean Winke, Schultz) 1:47.58
100 backstroke--1. Bathuly (S) 1:04.49; Jeffson (M) 1:07.68
100 breaststroke--1. Lehman (S) 1:13.38; 2. Brady Case (M) 1:17.97
400 freestyle relay--1. Milton (Jeffson, W. Case, Schultz, B. Case) 3:52.96
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!