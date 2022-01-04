High school boys swim

Badger East

MILTON 95, STOUGHTON 75

200 medley relay--1. Milton (Andrew Jeffson, Brady Case, Erik Staff, William Case) 2:03.94

200 freestyle--1. Erik Schultz (M) 2:06.54; 2. Josh Phillips (S) 2:06.89

200 individual medley--1. Owen Lehman (S) 2:22.0; 2. Staff (M) 2:28.65

50 freestyle--1. Jeffson (M) 25.57; 2. Jordan Bathuly (S) 25.69

100 butterfly--1. Staff (M) 1:04.64; 2. Matt Eppler (S) 1:04.83

100 freestyle--1. Phillips (S) 56.69; 2. William Case (M) 59.61

500 freestyle--1. Schultz (M) 5:36.94; 2. Eppler (S) 5:38.77

200 freestyle relay--1. Milton (Case, Tyler Fischer, Teigean Winke, Schultz) 1:47.58

100 backstroke--1. Bathuly (S) 1:04.49; Jeffson (M) 1:07.68

100 breaststroke--1. Lehman (S) 1:13.38; 2. Brady Case (M) 1:17.97

400 freestyle relay--1. Milton (Jeffson, W. Case, Schultz, B. Case) 3:52.96

