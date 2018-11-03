The Oregon High boys soccer team missed out on adding to its record shutout total but clinched its first state title since 2013.
The Panthers (20-2-2) scored three goals in a 16-minute span in the second half—two by Madison Conduah and one by Colin McCombs—on their way to winning the WIAA Division 2 state championship, 3-1, over New Berlin Eisenhower (17-4-1) at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon, the Badger South Conference champions which edged Elkhorn in a penalty shootout in a sectional final last Saturday, set a state record with 15 shutouts this season.
Adam Joda broke up the Panthers’ clean sheet in the 80th minute.
OREGON 3, NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 1
Oregon 0 3—3
Eisenhower 0 1—1
Second half
O—Madison Conduah, 54:02. O—Conduah (Collin Bjerke), 67:34. O—Colin McCombs, 70:05. NBE—Adam Joda (Jake DeFrance), 79:20.
Division 1: Milwaukee Marquette blanked Sussex Hamilton 3-0 to become the first program in WIAA history to win five consecutive titles.
Thomas Bruneau scored at 3:42 and Gabe Anguil added two goals in the second half for the Hilltoppers (20-1-2).
Sussex Hamilton (16-2-3) won the silver ball in its first state appearance.
MARQUETTE 3, HAMILTON 0
Marquette 1 2—3
Hamilton 0 0—0
First half
M—Thomas Bruneau, 3:42.
Second half
M—Gabe Anguil (Bruneau), 49:13. M—Anguil (Miguel Herrera), 54:32.
Division 3: After falling behind early, Pius XI Catholic scored three unanswered goals to overcome McFarland, 3-1, and win its first state championship.
Mason Waas equalized for the Popes (21-1-3) in the 28th minute, and Chris Quinto and Rey Sprewer added second-half goals.
McFarland (19-5-0), the Rock Valley Conference champion, took the lead on Caleb Blair’s goal in the 4th minute.
PIUS XI 3, MCFARLAND 1
Pius XI 1 2—3
McFarland 1 0—1
First half
M—Caleb Blair (Brett Connor), 3:53. P—Mason Waas (Ivan Cuellar), 27:49.
Second half
P—Chris Quinto (Cuellar), 59:16. P—Rey Sprewer (Quinto), 71:39.
Division 4: Amery advanced a step further this fall but wasn’t able to lift its first gold ball.
The Warriors (18-1-4) suffered their first loss of 2018—a 2-1 defeat to University School of Milwaukee—in the state title match.
A pair of Matias Dermond goals in the first half gave the Wildcats (18-2-1) all the cushion they needed to wrap up their first title since 2013.
Amery pulled within one when Bryce Gehrman scored in the 51st minute. The Warriors fell in a Division 3 state semifinal last season.
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 2, AMERY 1
University School 2 0—2
Amery 0 1—1
First half
US—Matias Dermond, 9:45. US—Dermond (Donovan Jones), 33:15.
Second half
A—Bryce Gehrman, 50:15.
