SAUK CITY
Elation, then horror. Excitement, then disappointment. Hope, then heartbreak.
That was the roller-coaster ride the Elkhorn boys soccer team endured during the second half, overtime—and more—of Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional final against Oregon at Sauk Prairie High School.
In the end, though, Oregon junior Mason Diercks smashed a low, hard-hit penalty kick into the right corner of the goal to give the Panthers a 4-3 shootout victory after the teams played to a 2-2 tie through regulation and 20 minutes of overtime.
Though the game officially goes down as a tie, only one team could advance to next week’s WIAA Division 2 state tournament. And even though Elkhorn made it a fight—converting its last three shootout kicks after missing on its first two—state second-ranked Oregon (17-0-3) had enough to keep the third-ranked Elks (16-1-2) from making a third consecutive trip to the state semifinals.
“I love this team. They worked harder than any team I’ve ever seen,” said Elks senior Colin Frank, who gave his team a short-lived lead at 2-1 with a goal late in the first overtime period.
“Even though we lost, this game was fun for everyone to watch and super fun to play.”
A crowd that included Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers watched the intense, highly physical play, as the game shifted from a defensive scrum in the first half to an offensive battle in the second—and to a desperate barrage on the goal in overtime.
Mason Diercks also scored Oregon’s first goal, with just 20 seconds left before halftime. Both teams lined up for a free kick after a foul, but Diercks drilled a bending shot around the line and past Elkhorn freshman goalkeeper Cole Kowalski for a 1-0 lead.
“Coach (Jordan Kayser) told us at halftime that we had to hurry up and make a goal, and that we had to keep our heads up,” Elkhorn freshman Rey Paniagua said.
At the 74:24 mark, Paniagua fulfilled Kayser’s request. He smacked a shot from 16 yards out that ricocheted off the left post, but Paniagua was there amid the ensuing confusion in front of the goal to push a short shot past Oregon senior keeper Casey Farrar.
“I saw it hit the post and come back near the keeper, and I followed it to the goal line,” Paniagua said. “I could see right away that the whole team had their heads up again.”
The game appeared headed to overtime—and that’s what happened, even though it took a heart-stopping minute and a huddle of the game’s officials to decide that.
That’s because as the last few seconds of regulation ticked away, Oregon’s Eli Lehman broke free down the left side. The game announcer ticked down the last five seconds off the clock—and although Lehman blasted a 35-yard shot past Kowalski, he clearly kicked the ball one or two seconds after the clock had run out.
“I heard the guy counting and I could see the clock, but then I saw them (officials) huddling after the shot,” said Elkhorn’s Frank, who was the nearest defender on the play. “I said ‘I swear to God, if they call that one good. …”
They didn’t, and then Frank took matters into his own hands in the final minute of the first of two 10-minute overtime periods. Paniagua tried a shot that was knocked away by an Oregon defender, but Frank was there in traffic in front of the goal to knock it in at 88:59.
“I was going up for a header but I saw it bounce by my foot and I got it,” Frank said. “What an adrenaline rush that was.”
But then, just 30 seconds into the seconed overtime, came what Frank called “a snap back to reality” when freshman Kellen Diercks blasted a rocket shot from 25 yards out that glanced off the crossbar and past Kowalski to tie the score.
In the shootout, Elkhorn’s Raymond Beilman had a kick saved by Farrar, Timmy Spreitzer’s shot sailed over the net and Tony Vogt, Cooper Wallace and Maxwell Whiteman made their shots.
OREGON 2, ELKHORN 2
(Oregon wins on penalty kicks, 4-3)
Elkhorn;0;1;1;0;—;2
Oregon;1;0;0;1;—;2
First half
Or—Mason Diercks, 39:40.
Second half
E—Rey Paniagua, 74:24.
First overtime
E—Colin Frank (Paniagua), 88:59.
Second overtime
Or—Kellen Dierks (90:29).
Penalty kicks
Elkhorn—Raymond Beilman no good, Timmy Spreitzer no good, Tony Vogt good, Cooper Wallace good, Maxwell Whiteman good.
Oregon—Noah Malcook good, Eli Lehmann good, Alex Rodriguez no good, Kellen Diercks good, Mason Diercks good.
Saves—Elkhorn 6 (Cole Kowalski), Oregon 5 (Casey Farrar).