Evansville High’s boys soccer team is back in the regional finals.

The seventh-seeded Blue Devils blanked 10th-seeded and visiting West Salem 4-0 on Thursday night in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal match.

Evansville will play at second-seeded Edgewood in a regional final at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Jackson Stencel scored one goal and assisted on two others to lead Evansville to victory.

Four Blue Devils scored, including Nick Haakenson, who scored the first goal in the third minute of the match.

EVANSVILLE 4, WEST SALEM 0

West Salem 0 0—0

Evansville 1 3—4

First half

EV—Nick Haakenson (Jackson Stencel), 2:08.

Second half

EV—Nathan Roth (Stencel), 48:12. EV—Stencel, 68:39. EV—Ethan France, 89:03.

Saves not reported.

Jefferson 3, Lodi 0—Aaron Heine scored twice and added an assist on Elijah Tackman’s goal in the 15th minute as the Eagles won a D3 regional semifinal.

Jefferson (9-3-4) travels to Mount Horeb (7-9-1) Saturday for a regional final.

JEFFERSON 3, LODI 0

Jefferson 3 0—3

Lodi 0 0—0

First half

J—Aaron Heine (Edward Serrano), 9:50. J—Elijah Tackman (Heine), 15:09. J—Heine (Patrick Veenhuis), 21:16.

Saves—Kyle Mayberry (L) 12, Hayden Radloff (J) 3.

McFarland 6, Edgerton 0—The top-seeded Spartans rolled and will host La Crosse Logan on Saturday.

Stats were not reported.

Delavan-Darien 6, Grafton 1—The sixth-seeded Comets advanced to a 1 p.m. regional final Saturday at third-seeded New Berlin West.

Stats were not reported.

Platteville/Lancaster 4, Whitewater 1 (OT)—The 12th-seeded Whippets played to a draw in regulation but gave up three goals in overtime.

Stats were not reported.

New Berlin West 5, Big Foot/Williams Bay 0—Stats were not reported.

