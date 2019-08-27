JANESVILLE

The first match of any soccer season often feels disjointed. Perhaps even sloppy.

Players are feeling out their chemistry and working in their systems for the first time in a live setting.

Tuesday’s season opener between Whitewater and Janesville Craig was a refreshing change from the norm.

Both teams were well-organized for 90 minutes, built up to decent scoring chances and, sure, suffered from a nervous touch or two.

The difference in the end was host Craig converting off a pair of set pieces, one in each half that led to a 2-0 victory in a high school boys nonconference opener.

“We have a bunch of young blood, but we click like this,” Craig junior Alan Pacheco said, snapping his fingers to drive home his point. “We’ve gotten to know a couple of the young players, because we started doing practices together on the side in the summer and everything. And a bunch of the young players just clicked with us and fell into our kind of playing style.”

After controlling possession for the majority of the first half, the Cougars finally broke through in the 36th minute.

Whitewater fended off an initial corner kick into the box but could not fully clear the ball. It landed at the feet of sophomore Cole Vesely, who took a crack from more than 20 yards out, sailing a high ball up and through the hands of Whitewater keeper Sergio Zuniga.

“Whitewater is a good team with a lot of firepower … so it was a good test,” Craig coach Garrett McCabe said. “Some of these young guys, they’re natural. Their learning curve is very small, which is awesome for us.

“Usually we’re a team that has given up the set-piece goals, but we’ve worked on that a lot in training the last couple days.”

The Whippets seemed to build possession at a higher clip in the second half, but premium scoring chances were tough to come by.

Craig keepers Ty Bienema and Reed Kelly each worked a half and needed to make just one save apiece.

“We were really happy with our formation, the way we held our formation, the way we covered for each other,” Whippets head coach John Chenoweth said. “We had maybe just one or two defensive breakdowns—small stuff.”

Craig doubled its lead on another set piece in the 78th minute. Pacheco lined up a corner kick and buried it, curling it around the near post to make it 2-0.

“I just saw the goalkeeper on the back post, and I just thought, ‘You know what, I’ve got to put it in,’” Pacheco said.

Zuniga made seven saves for the Whippets, who Chenoweth said he hopes will compete for a top-four spot in the Rock Valley Conference this season.

“We could be competing for one and could be competing for four; it’s a little hard to tell until we get out there,” he said. “But it felt better than we have in the past in our first match (of the season).

“Hopefully we don’t take this as a loss and try to go out and do different stuff. If we do what we did tonight and clean up the little things, we’re going to be all right.”

The victors felt just as optimistic heading out of the Craig bowl.

“In these first couple games, we’re just trying to build more on our chemistry,” Pacheco said. “So later in the season, for conference games, we can prove to everyone that we’re not the same Janesville Craig.”

CRAIG 2, WHITEWATER 0

Whitewater 0 0—0

Janesville Craig 1 1—2

First Half

C—Cole Vesely, 35:10.

Second Half

C—Alan Pacheco, 77:26.

Saves—Sergio Zuniga (W) 7, Ty Bienema (C) 1, Reed Kelly (C) 1.