Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The season came to an end Tuesday night for the Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker boys soccer teams.
Parker lost 10-0 at top-seeded Verona in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal match.
Craig took to the road and dropped a 9-0 decision to Hartland Arrowhead.
The Vikings gave up four goals in the first 10 minutes and could not recover.
“They’re an incredibly skilled team,” Parker coach Zach Pratt said of Verona.
“Seniors played the majority of minutes for us, and they played hard, especially Brad Warda and Christian Thorsen.”
Parker finished 0-15-2.
Craig trailed 3-0 at half but broke down defensively in the second half, giving up six goals.
“The first 10 to 12 minutes, we were very competitive,” Craig coach Garrett McCabe said. “I was hoping we’d be able to poke one in and gain some momentum, but it never happened.
“The second half, they controlled everything inside the 18-yard box. I think seven of their goals came on headers. We were simply outmatched in the air.”
Craig finished the season 4-12-2.
VERONA 10, PARKER 0Janesville Parker 0 0 — 0
Verona 10 0 — 10
First HalfV—Connor Gage (Max Lynch) 6:00. V—Lynch (Brian Vazquez Trejo) 8:00. V—Gage (Noah Hook) 8:00. V—Gage 9:00. V—Lynch (Gage) 21:00. V—Cristian Flores Lopes 27:00. V—Jesse Ward 30:00. V—Flores Lopez 34:00. V—Liam Updegrove (Jesus Temozihui) 40:00. V—Temozihui 44:00.
Saves—Brennan Lovell (P) 4.
ARROWHEAD 9, CRAIG 0Janesville Craig 0 0 — 0
Arrowhead 3 6 — 9
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!