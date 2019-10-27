Elkhorn High’s boys soccer team ran its winning streak to 19 Saturday.

The top-seeded Elks beat Stoughton 4-1 in a WIAA Division 2 regional final.

Elkhorn (19-1) hosts fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie at 7 p.m. Thursday in a sectional semifinal match.

Ray Beilman, Ariel Mora, Devon Davey and Luke Schoeneberg each scored a goal for the Elks. Mora and Luis Roman had an assist apiece.

Elkhorn has not lost since falling 3-0 to Whitefish Bay to open the season.

The Elks, who lost in a sectional final last year, fell 2-0 to Sauk Prairie in a sectional semifinal in 2017.

Division 3

Delavan-Darien 5, Edgewood 0—Estevan Colin notched a hat trick to help lead the second-seeded Comets over the seventh-seeded Crusaders in a match at Lake Geneva Badger.

Jovanni Lemus got Delavan-Darien on the scoreboard in the 15th minute, and Colin and Ulises Gamino scored less than five minutes apart before halftime.

Colin added two more goals in the second half.

Delavan-Darien will host third-seeded Mount Horeb in a Division 3 sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday at Badger.

DELAVAN-DARIEN 5, EDGEWOOD 0

Edgewood 0 0—0

Delavan-Darien 3 2—5

First halfDD—Jovanni Lemus (Dionte Orth), 14:21. DD—Estevan Colin (Ivan Calixton Perez), 35:45. DD—Ulises Gamino, 40:26.

Second halfDD—Colin, 51:24. DD—Colin (Octavio Valadez), 81:51.

Saves—Hector Flores (DD) 3.

Mount Horeb 1, Whitewater 0—The season ended for the 11th-seeded Whippets in a Division 3 regional title game.

Third-seeded Mount Horeb got a first-half goal from Tyler Banfield at 16:38 in earning the shutout win.

MOUNT HOREB 1, WHITEWATER 0

Whitewater 0 0—0

Mount Horeb 1 0—1

First HalfMH—Tyler Banfield (Gabriel Guenther) 16:38

Saves—Seth Aiken (MH) 1

Platteville/Lancaster 4, Evansville 2—Fifth-seeded Evansville could not spring the road upset.

Platteville/Lancaster travels to face top-seeded McFarland in a sectional semifinal Thursday, with the winner taking on Delavan-Darien or Mount Horeb in the sectional final Saturday.Full statistics from the match were not reported.