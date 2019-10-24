Evansville's boys soccer team used a second-half rally to open the playoffs with a victory Thursday night.

The fifth-seeded Blue Devils trailed 12th-seeded La Crosse Logan at halftime, but Jackson Stencel and Aaron Anderson netted second half goals to lift Evansville to a 4-3 victory in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game.

The Blue Devils will play at fourth-seeded Platteville/Lancaster in a regional final Saturday. The two teams played to a draw on the same field earlier this year.

Against Logan, Evansville's Eli Jones scored just 73 seconds into the match, but Jack Knothe made it 1-1 in just the seventh minute.

Alexis Tafoya, who assisted on Logan's first goal, scored in the 28th and 32nd minutes for a 3-2 halftime lead.

Stencel finished with a pair of goals for the Blue Devils. He has 34 goals this season.

Mason Huff had four saves and Charlie Bisch two for Evansville.

EVANSVILLE 4, LOGAN 3

La Crosse Logan;3;0--3

Evansville;2;2--4

First half

E--Eli Jones, 1:13. L--Jack Knothe (Alexis Tafoya), 6:45. E--Jackson Stencel (Nathan Wallisch), 18:46. L--Tafoya, 27:08. L--Tafoya, 31:28.

Second half

E--Stencel (Garrett Townsend), 47:26. E--Aaron Anderson, 65:54.

Saves--Eli Carr (L) 14, Mason Huff (E) 4, Charlie Bisch (E) 2.

Delavan-Darien 20, Mauston 0--The second-seeded Comets scored 12 goals in the first 18 minutes, 13 seconds.

Jonathan Diaz and Estevan Colin scored five goals apiece, while Ivan Calixto Perez had six assists.

DELAVAN-DARIEN 20, MAUSTON 0

Mauston;0;0--0

Delavan-Darien;15;5--20

First half

DD--Dieonte Orth (Ivan Calixto Perez), 2. DD--Estevan Colin (Orth), 6. DD--Jonathan Diaz (Colin), 7. DD--Colin (Calixto Perez), 8. DD--Diaz (Calixto Perez), 8. DD--Moses Solis (Alan Mendez), 11. DD--Colin (Orth), 14. DD--Diaz (Calixto Perez), 15. DD--Colin (Jovanni Lemus), 16. DD--Diaz, 17. DD--Orth (Yuniel Rodriguez), 18. DD--Orth (Calixto Perez), 19. DD--Octavio Valadez (Hector Flores), 26. DD--Valadez, 29. DD--Raiko Huerta, 31.

Second half

DD--Colin, 48. DD--Valadez (Cruz), 49. DD-Diaz (Orth), 50. DD--Perez (Calixto Perez), 55. DD--Orth, 59.

Delavan-Darien saves--Hector Flores 1, Yovany Fonseco 1.

McFarland 10, Edgerton 0--Vince Seils scored two of the Spartans eight first-half goals.

Top-seeded and top-ranked McFarland will host eighth-seeded Belleville/New Glarus on Saturday.

McFARLAND 10, EDGERTON 0

Edgerton;0;0--0

McFarland;8;2--10

First half

M--Seils (Loss), 4. M--Nichols, 12. M--Connor, 17. M--Seils, 22. M--Binger (Brown), 26. M--Hoang (Newcomer), 38. M--Bartzen, 41. M--Bartzen (Binger), 43.

Second half

M--Bartzen (Binger), 66. M--Tarnbing 69.

Saves--Leikness (E) 19, Miller (M) 1.