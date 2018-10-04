The Big Eight Conference boys soccer schedule continues to be daunting.
Five of the top 10 teams in the latest Division 1 state coaches poll hail from the Big Eight, and Janesville’s teams squared off against two of them Thursday night.
Craig, which felt good about its second half in a loss to Middleton on Tuesday, carried momentum over Thursday but ultimately lost 6-3 to No. 5-ranked Madison West. Parker fell 13-0 to No. 8-ranked Madison Memorial.
“They came in with a lot of hype as the No. 5 team in the state, but our boys were not intimidated,” Craig coach Garrett McCabe said. “We played Middleton well in the second half Tuesday and realized we can play with some of these teams.”
Craig had an early lead off an Ivan Pacheco free kick, and the match was tied 1-1 at halftime.
McCabe said the Regents scored a couple tap-in-type goals in the second half. West scored five times between the 53rd and 80th minutes.
“A little lack of focus on our end,” McCabe said. “But I told our guys, if you prevent those, we walk away with a 3-2 win. So even though we lost, it was encouraging.”
Pacheco added a second goal with less than nine minutes remaining, and Len Lorenz had the final Craig goal in the 83rd.
Parker did not report statistics from its match.
Verona (No. 4), Sun Prairie (No. 7) and Madison East (No. 10) are the other ranked Big Eight teams.
Craig wraps up Big Eight play next week by hosting Memorial on Tuesday and playing at East on Thursday.
WEST 6, CRAIG 3
Madison West 1 5—6
Janesville Craig 1 2—3
First Half
C—Ivan Pacheco, 27:56. W—Will Taylor 38:38.
Second Half
W—Ian Shi 52:08. W—Tonio Ermakoff 62:02. W—Jackson Stair 68:57. W—Alex Lemmenes, 77:05. W—Lemmenes, 79:59. C—Pacheco (Gabe Rubine), 81:14. C—Len Lorenz, 82:37.
Saves—Ty Bienema (C) 3, Oscar Herrera (W) 2.
WEST 13, PARKER 0
No report.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse